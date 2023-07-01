On Memorial Day 1962, a young writer and his wife took the wood-hulled ferry the Sprigg Carroll from Point Judith to Block Island. The couple were looking for a getaway from their lower east side Manhattan tenement where they were raising two young girls. The wife’s family had a place on Nantucket, but it was too hard to get to. Somebody had told them about a little island, not widely known about. So they “stashed the kids,” as the man put it, and headed out. He brought his mask, snorkel, fins, a long pole spear and a mail-order wetsuit glued together on the kitchen table. They rented a room at the Surf Hotel and took bikes to Dorry’s Cove. There he swam out “among the submerged boulders, caressed by wrack weed, amazed at the clarity of the water,” as he wrote later, and speared a fat blackfish that they grilled on the beach, then lounged naked in the sand. This was a love that would last a lifetime. Not, unfortunately, between the man, Peter Wood, and the woman, Lucy Wood (later Eilert). They would divorce three years later. The burgeoning romance was between Peter Wood and Block Island.
The next day it rained, so the couple took a tour in a taxi driven by a woman in her 80s who also sold real estate. They stopped to look at a circa-1850 cottage set back amid honeysuckle and dogwood on five acres off Old Mill Road. The price was $10,000, furnished. Peter, a fact-checker at the New Yorker Magazine at the time made $89 a week. But he had a small inheritance meant for his children’s education. He used it all. “The children got educated anyhow,” he wrote.
Peter Schuyler Wood died in that same house on the morning of June 18. He was 92 years old and in his bed, with its expansive view looking west over Block Island Sound, at the time. His dog Henry was nearby. People had been coming for days to say goodbye to one of Block Island’s most tireless advocates. For six decades he fought to preserve the open spaces, keep the waters clean, and protect the dunes and beaches. He donated land to the Block Island Conservancy and gave easements for the Greenway network of walking trails. But his most overt contributions started in the 1980s when he and his second wife, Shirley, took over a gossipy summer publication and turned it into a serious, year-round weekly source of news and opinion for islanders. He was a young writer searching for his voice when he came out in the 1960s, the island helped him find it, and he used it to protect her.
Peter was a city kid, raised in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village with his sister Patsy (now Asch). He attended Kimball Union Academy, and graduated from Hamilton College in 1952, where he majored in English Literature. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956 then returned to Manhattan with a satchel full of literary and journalistic aspirations. After working at the New Yorker for several years, he moved over to Time-Life Books, where he wrote a series of travel books, including “Running the Rivers of North America,” and “Caribbean Isles.” Following his divorce in 1965 he met Shirley Butler Estabrook, a researcher at Time Life. They married in 1967, blending the families of Peter’s two daughters, Lesley and Heather, with Shirley’s three daughters, Alison, Polly and Elizabeth. Shirley later became one of the original editors at the launch of People Magazine.
But the pull of the island was strong. And they spent more and more time there, gardening and foraging for blackberries, watercress, clams and mussels. Peter may have been the very first spear fisherman on the island. “I certainly didn’t see anyone else doing it for years,” he said in 2023. He only ever used his pole spear, never a speargun, which he deemed unsporting. One favorite pastime was the breakfast cookout. The couple would roust the girls from sleep and they’d start a fire on the beach. While the coffee boiled, Peter swam out with his spear. If he was lucky they’d breakfast on fresh fish, bread, blackberries, coffee, and watch the sunrise.
To be closer, the couple moved from Manhattan to Newport, R.I., in 1975, where Peter freelanced for various magazines, including Smithsonian, The New Yorker and wrote several cover stories for The New York Times Magazine. But you can’t sleep on the beach naked there. They needed the wildness that Block Island offered. And the island needed them. Block Island was becoming increasingly popular, “executive money” had found it, as one newspaper put it, and development pressures were mounting on the measurably finite seven-by-three mile spit of sand and rock. “We were concerned about the direction that the island was going; we thought conservation was not getting enough attention,” Peter told The Block Island Times’s Read Kingsbury in 2009. “Shirley was editing the BIRA (Block Island Residents Association) newsletter but we thought the island needed a larger voice.”
So in 1982 they struck an agreement to take over the six-week-a-year paper, winterized their home, and moved to Block Island year-round.
The outset of writing for a newspaper was rocky, Peter admitted to Kingsbury. In the magazine world, he was allowed to use his editorial voice and show some opinion. But that’s a no-no in the newspaper world. And Peter was not shy about sharing his opinions. “My background was in magazines, where that was okay. Besides, I didn’t have time to write editorials so I put my opinions into the stories,” he acknowledged.
But in time the paper became the sounding board for island issues, a debate stage for people to use, and a fun and engaging read. Environmental concerns drove coverage. With that in mind, the couple started the Bayberry Wreath Award, which honors outstanding contributions to the health of the island’s environment.
The life the Woods constructed for themselves, filled with purpose and beauty, abruptly ended on November 28, 1989, when the New England Airlines plane carrying Shirley from Block Island to Westerly, R.I., crashed, killing all on board. Peter had lost his partner, his rudder. He was adrift.
But he doubled down on his work, putting out the paper and protecting the island. Eventually he filled the gap in his life by reaching out to friends, becoming energetically social, a man on constant tour of cocktail parties in the summer, traveling to see daughters and friends in the winter, always discussing, debating, listening. And the work he had started with Shirley was showing dividends. Peter and his paper helped galvanize the island’s conservationists, and significant campaigns got under way. The Block Island Land Trust formed in 1986, the Committee for the Great Salt Pond formed in 1987, all building on the work of the Block Island Conservancy, in existence since 1972. The Nature Conservancy took notice and joined the effort. In 1991 it designated Block Island one of 12 “Last Great Places” in the Western Hemisphere because of “the island’s abundance of rare plants and animals and the community’s unique support for conservation.”
In 1982, when Peter and Shirley took over the paper, about seven percent of the island was preserved. Today, nearly 50 percent is. This is thanks to a conservation-ethos among islanders, beginning with the Lewis family (Capt. Rob Lewis founded the Block Island Conservancy), which worked to preserve hundreds of acres on the island’s southern end in the 1970s. Yet there is no doubt that ethos was cultivated and encouraged by Peter’s work at The Block Island Times.
Peter sold the paper in 1997, but he continued to write in, sometimes irascible, like when he wrote “Business and government, our home-grown version of the military-industrial complex,” or when he complained of the island’s “infrastructure bloat,” that created “municipal buildings and jobs and affordable houses out of proportion to our year-round population of just over 1,000 souls.”
Often he was lyrical. “I wonder if other readers have noticed that the colors of spring appear more vivid than ever. The random explosions of forsythia more yellow than yellow; the ‘hosts of golden daffodils’ putting Wordsworth’s verse to shame,” he wrote during the pandemic.
And he put his donations where his writing was. He gave control of three-and-a-half acres of his property to the Nature Conservancy through an easement and a land donation, and another five acres in Portsmouth, R.I. just north of Newport. More than a decade after he left the paper, the Block Island Times awarded Peter the Bayberry Wreath in 2009.
But for all the success over the years, Peter was never satisfied that he had done enough to protect his beloved island. He bristled when people marveled that nearly half the island was preserved.
“He said to me multiple times, ‘We should not be celebrating getting close to 50 percent. We need to be telling people there’s a lot left to do!’” Chris Littlefield, The Nature Conservancy’s first hire on the island, recalled. “‘Don’t celebrate!’ he said to me. ‘We need to protect more of Block Island.’”