On Memorial Day 1962, a young writer and his wife took the wood-hulled ferry the Sprigg Carroll from Point Judith to Block Island. The couple were looking for a getaway from their lower east side Manhattan tenement where they were raising two young girls. The wife’s family had a place on Nantucket, but it was too hard to get to. Somebody had told them about a little island, not widely known about. So they “stashed the kids,” as the man put it, and headed out. He brought his mask, snorkel, fins, a long pole spear and a mail-order wetsuit glued together on the kitchen table. They rented a room at the Surf Hotel and took bikes to Dorry’s Cove. There he swam out “among the submerged boulders, caressed by wrack weed, amazed at the clarity of the water,” as he wrote later, and speared a fat blackfish that they grilled on the beach, then lounged naked in the sand. This was a love that would last a lifetime. Not, unfortunately, between the man, Peter Wood, and the woman, Lucy Wood (later Eilert). They would divorce three years later. The burgeoning romance was between Peter Wood and Block Island.

The next day it rained, so the couple took a tour in a taxi driven by a woman in her 80s who also sold real estate. They stopped to look at a circa-1850 cottage set back amid honeysuckle and dogwood on five acres off Old Mill Road. The price was $10,000, furnished. Peter, a fact-checker at the New Yorker Magazine at the time made $89 a week. But he had a small inheritance meant for his children’s education. He used it all. “The children got educated anyhow,” he wrote.