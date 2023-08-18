A year to the day after unruly passengers on the Block Island Ferry caused the boat to be boarded by the U.S. Coast Guard and police officers from several agencies while it was en route to Point Judith, a complaint against Interstate Navigation and Ballard’s Inn as well as those alleged to have caused the ruckus was filed on August 8 in United States District Court, District of Rhode Island.
The case is in federal court because the “action is brought between parties of different states and the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000 exclusive of interests and costs.” The ten plaintiffs are residents of Massachusetts or Rhode Island and were all on the boat when the fights occurred. Defendant Shoreham, Inc. “is, upon information and belief, a foreign corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Connecticut doing business in New Shoreham, R.I. as Ballard’s Inn, and also known as ‘Ballard’s Bar’ and Ballard’s Beach Resort…” according to the complaint.
Eight other defendants are named and are those who were arrested following the incident. They are all described “upon information and belief” to be residents of either Providence or Pawtucket.
There are almost 70 “factual allegations” laid out in the complaint that describe the situation that day, when thousands of people made the trip to Block Island on Victory Day, many of them going to Ballard’s for its Reggae Festival, an event that was advertised to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. One of the factual allegations states that all of the individual plaintiffs and defendants were patrons at Ballard’s for the festival.
Also among the factual allegations are conditions at Ballard’s, including: “The bar staff could not keep up with the demand of patron’s [sic] buying alcoholic beverages,” and “Unable to keep track of how many beverages were served, the bar staff on the premises overserved patrons.”
The crowds kept coming throughout the day. “Between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Ballard’s, by and through its agents, servants, or employees, got word from Interstate Navigation, by and through its agents, servants, or employees, that another 1,500 passengers were arriving on two ferries from Point Judith.”
The alleged facts then lay out a sequence of events whereby “Several altercations broke out at Ballard’s among overserved patrons” and “Ballard’s had inadequate security staff available to de-escalate the altercations.” “As a result, Ballard’s closed early by shutting off the music and ceasing alcohol sales and the patrons all left at the same time.” “The chief of police called it a ‘mass exodus.’”
There were an estimated 3,000 people that were then waiting for ferries, and “The New Shoreham Police were called to do crowd control on the docks.” “There were six R.I. state troopers and six New Shoreham P.D. personnel on scene at Ballard’s and the dock that day.” “The police broke up at least 16 different altercations among the unruly crowd of patrons waiting for ferries.”
Interstate then added an additional ferry “to accommodate the large influx of people exiting Ballard’s.” However, another alleged fact is that “they didn’thave the necessary crew and security to man it properly and deal with the crowds,” and “When the unplanned ferry arrived, it filled quickly and many issues spilled over from the dock to the ferry.” When fights broke out on the ferry, police “broke up some of those fights and left the ferry without making any arrests or removing any passengers.”
There were reports of several fights on board and the belief that someone had a gun. “Passengers on the ferry were hanging from the rafters and kicking people, throwing blunt objects, and causing severe injuries to other passengers.”
“The inadequate staff reported to one of the Plaintiffs that they were ‘19 year old kids making $14 per hour’ and were ‘just as scared as [the passengers].’” Some of the departing ferries had two troopers on them, but two ferries had none, according to the alleged facts.
There are four counts laid out against the defendants.
Count one is against Interstate for Maritime negligence, gross negligence, and unseaworthiness. “As a common carrier, the Defendant has a heightened duty of care to passenger aboard its ferry….a common carrier, also undertakes an absolute duty to protect passengers against the negligence of its own servants, employed in executing the transportation and acting within the general scope of their employment.” Interstate is also accused of “making the voyage over passenger capacity.”
Count two is against Ballard’s for “Negligence, gross negligence and negligence per se.” Among the complaints listed are several pertaining to lack of staffing, inadequate staff training, overcrowding, failure to check IDs and overserving. “Violating several local ordinances and state regulations,” is also listed.
Count three is against the individual defendants Miquel Silva, Daevon Silva, Trent Manning, Abdou Njie, Chevon Towns, Cassandra Laurie, Michael Carvalho, and Jacob Dorbor for negligence. The same individual defendants are named in count four for “Intentional A&B.”
There is no specific monetary amount requested in the complaint. Instead, the “Plaintiffs hereby demand a trial by jury.” The plaintiffs are represented by Jennifer Gehringer Puerini, Esq. of Newport and Joseph M. Orlando, Esq. Of Gloucester, Mass.