Ballard's Aug 8 2022

The line to get into Ballard's Reggae Festival on August 8, 2022. (Photo: R. Meyer)

A year to the day after unruly passengers on the Block Island Ferry caused the boat to be boarded by the U.S. Coast Guard and police officers from several agencies while it was en route to Point Judith, a complaint against Interstate Navigation and Ballard’s Inn as well as those alleged to have caused the ruckus was filed on August 8 in United States District Court, District of Rhode Island.

The case is in federal court because the “action is brought between parties of different states and the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000 exclusive of interests and costs.” The ten plaintiffs are residents of Massachusetts or Rhode Island and were all on the boat when the fights occurred. Defendant Shoreham, Inc. “is, upon information and belief, a foreign corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Connecticut doing business in New Shoreham, R.I. as Ballard’s Inn, and also known as ‘Ballard’s Bar’ and Ballard’s Beach Resort…” according to the complaint.