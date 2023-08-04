“In the end, we’re going to adjust everything for Block Island,” said Town Councilor Molly O’Neill at the outset of the council’s meeting on August 2 to discuss regulating short-term rentals.
The meeting was a first attempt to craft an ordinance and everything was under consideration. The draft was compiled by Town Solicitor Nick Solitro. In putting it together, he said he had looked at the regulations put in place by other cities and towns. “There was a push three and four years ago,” he said, adding the draft “before you is all the options. The intent was to be over-inclusive.”
First Warden Keith Stover said it was “important to note that tourism and visitors are the bedrock of our economy.”
The draft ordinance envisions a registration process for homes being rented on a short-term basis that includes a local representative who can be contacted and also be expected to respond to problems within two hours of being notified of a situation. Also in the ordinance is the requirement to list such things as number of bedrooms, occupancy, limits on the number of cars based on the number of bedrooms, along with a parking plan, and an allowance for inspections for safety purposes.
The proposed fee to register a property is $200 per year, which Second Warden Sven Risom did not think was nearly enough to cover costs to administer the program. He suggested going as high as $1,000 per year.
The rental real estate community was well represented at the meeting, with owners or employees of each agency on Block Island present. For the council though, the overarching concern was with houses being rented out through online rental platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO that were allowing for nightly, as opposed to weekly, rentals, and over-occupancy.
“How are you going to know who’s renting that’s not going through a real estate agency?” asked Rosemary Tobin. “Figuring out what’s being rented will take a lot of time.” Tobin is a member of the Block Island Housing Board, which collects a one-percent tax on short-term rentals, and she said the online platforms had made it hard to collect the tax in some instances. Later in the meeting she would add that “people who are renting nightly... are not the ones who will follow the rules.”
“I think this program, as drafted, is costly,” said Cindy Pappas. “It’s not clear in my mind, what problem we are trying to solve.” She also questioned whether the scale of the solution was appropriate to the problem.
Several noted that people renting through agencies had signed contracts, and if those were violated by tenants, they could “kick them out.”
Gail Heinz asked if homes that were rented through the local agencies could be exempt. Solitro indicated he wasn’t sure about that, although he would look into it.