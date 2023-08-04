Town Hall

“In the end, we’re going to adjust everything for Block Island,” said Town Councilor Molly O’Neill at the outset of the council’s meeting on August 2 to discuss regulating short-term rentals.

The meeting was a first attempt to craft an ordinance and everything was under consideration. The draft was compiled by Town Solicitor Nick Solitro. In putting it together, he said he had looked at the regulations put in place by other cities and towns. “There was a push three and four years ago,” he said, adding the draft “before you is all the options. The intent was to be over-inclusive.”