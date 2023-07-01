The Double Enders Committee’s theme for the 2023 Fourth of July parade is “Your Favorite American Super Hero.” Although some get very creative with themes, others ignore them completely and just do their own thing. It’s all good. Past years’ themes have included favorite movies, television shows, Broadway musicals, songs...the list goes on and on.
Each year, the Double Enders Committee puts it all together on the grounds of the New Harbor Boat Basin, awards prizes, and sends the marchers on their way from New Harbor up Ocean Avenue to the fire station, down the hill towards town, and on to the statue of Rebecca in Old Harbor, where it ends.
For the 2023 Grand Marshall, the committee has chosen some of Block Island’s own super heroes – captains past and present of the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and other first responders who have served the community so well and faithfully over the years.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. in New Harbor, rain or shine.
The Double Enders Fourth of July Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 1 and launched from a barge off of Crescent Beach. Since the barge can be affected by windy conditions, they may be canceled. If so, they will be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
The parade and fireworks are funded entirely by donations from individuals, local businesses, and a community support grant from the Block Island Tourism Council. Donations are also collected by volunteers at the parade - so drop some bucks in the bucket!