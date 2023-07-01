July Fourth Parade 2021

The Double Enders Committee’s theme for the 2023 Fourth of July parade is “Your Favorite American Super Hero.” Although some get very creative with themes, others ignore them completely and just do their own thing. It’s all good. Past years’ themes have included favorite movies, television shows, Broadway musicals, songs...the list goes on and on.

Each year, the Double Enders Committee puts it all together on the grounds of the New Harbor Boat Basin, awards prizes, and sends the marchers on their way from New Harbor up Ocean Avenue to the fire station, down the hill towards town, and on to the statue of Rebecca in Old Harbor, where it ends.