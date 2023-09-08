After evaluation, materials testing, and logistical planning, the Harborside Inn, which was destroyed by a fire that started near midnight on August 18 and continued for hours into Saturday, will be demolished starting Monday, September 11.
On Wednesday evening, a gathering was held by Vaux Finnimore, a part-owner of the inn, for the old historic inn that was built in 1879 as the Pequot Hotel.
According to the Town of New Shoreham’s website, Manafort Brothers Inc. (MBI), with its corporate office in Plainville, Conn. has been hired to conduct the demolition, and they have already started mobilizing as this paper goes to press.
One question on the minds of officials has been whether or not the building contains hazardous materials such as asbestos.
The environmental testing company Rhode Island Analytical has spent two days conducting testing and “only the rear portion of the Harborside’s roof came back as being asbestos impacted. No insulation, exterior siding, flooring, piping, or other building components were found to contain asbestos,” according to the town’s announcement.
R.I. Analytical will continue to evaluate the situation through the early stages of the demolition, including gauging air quality.
“Impacted materials will either be covered with poly or stored in lined dumpsters and removed from the site within the first five to seven days of the project. As the demolition continues, MBI will be using water to wet the building and debris to minimize any dust or visible emissions.”
MBI met with town officials on Thursday for final planning and staging for the demolition and to determine what road restrictions will be necessary during the demolition.
Work at the site is expected to continue through the end of September and residents and visitors should take caution while in the area.