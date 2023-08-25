This week we mourn one of Block Island’s historic hotels while simultaneously giving thanks to the brave volunteers of the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department and first responders across the state who came to our aid Friday night, August 18, to ensure this loss was not greater.

The Harborside Inn, built in 1879 as The Pequot House, was owned by Darius B. Dodge, but by 1881 came under the management of the Ocean View Hotel, owned by Nicholas Ball and run by Thaddeus Ball. With a newly completed Government Breakwater, steamships were able to bring mainland visitors to the Island in earnest. Most were seeking a respite from overcrowded cities stricken with consumption (tuberculosis) and polluted from industry. In Robert M. Downie’s book “Block Island: The Land,” an 1886 advertisement for the hotel touted: “The health-giving isle, Block Island, is steadily gaining in popularity as a resort that restores health to the sick … vitality and energy to the brain worker and those confined within doors … [and] it is a refuge for those suffering from malaria or wishing to escape from infected districts.”