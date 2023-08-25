This week we mourn one of Block Island’s historic hotels while simultaneously giving thanks to the brave volunteers of the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department and first responders across the state who came to our aid Friday night, August 18, to ensure this loss was not greater.
The Harborside Inn, built in 1879 as The Pequot House, was owned by Darius B. Dodge, but by 1881 came under the management of the Ocean View Hotel, owned by Nicholas Ball and run by Thaddeus Ball. With a newly completed Government Breakwater, steamships were able to bring mainland visitors to the Island in earnest. Most were seeking a respite from overcrowded cities stricken with consumption (tuberculosis) and polluted from industry. In Robert M. Downie’s book “Block Island: The Land,” an 1886 advertisement for the hotel touted: “The health-giving isle, Block Island, is steadily gaining in popularity as a resort that restores health to the sick … vitality and energy to the brain worker and those confined within doors … [and] it is a refuge for those suffering from malaria or wishing to escape from infected districts.”
By the early 1900s, the name was changed to the Hotel-Royal, home to the storied Orchid Lounge. It was rumored that at some point in the 1920s and ‘30s the hotel was a hangout for rumrunners and that patrons engaged in the usual activities of a seaside watering-hole. There are still islanders who remember being told to avoid the Front Street (Water Street) after 11 p.m. “because nothing good happens down there at that hour.”
Renamed the Harborside Inn in 1980, the hotel remained in every iteration a sentinel of the downtown, standing watch over the ebb and flow of visitors boarding and disembarking from the ferries at Old Harbor. Sadly, this beloved building has suffered the fate of other historic hotels on Block Island: The National 1902, The Hygeia 1916, The Block Island House 1932, The Crown 1940, and the Ocean View 1966.
For a century-and-a-half, guests of the hotel looked expectantly from the ferry for the mansard roof and inviting white porch. Once inside the lobby, they strolled over the gently undulating walnut-colored floors and checked in alongside a charming 1880s hotel annunciator (call box). With key in hand, guests would be tricked by the steep, crooked stairs into watching their step only to bump their heads on the low clearance as they climbed to their rooms.
The Block Island community will feel the absence of the stately dame, her unique character bridging downtown with the Victorian past. Fire Chief Hobe kindly reported that the annunciator survived the flames. It is likely original to the building and will perhaps provide inspiration for rebuilding.
The Block Island Historical Society would like to thank our outstanding volunteer fire department and the mutual aid companies that contained the fire. We are grateful for your hard work and dedication to protecting this extraordinary island and its historic structures.