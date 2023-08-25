The first call came in through the municipal fire alarm system at about 11:24 p.m. Friday night.
The Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene quickly, along with personnel from the Block Island Power Company. The Harborside Inn, in the heart of the island’s downtown, was on fire. Video from a security camera across Weldon’s Way at Aldo’s shows flames suddenly shooting out of a kitchen exhaust fan on the side of the building.
There are 36 guest rooms in the hotel, a restaurant with lounge area, and five retail businesses on the street level. Everyone in the building was able to escape and no injuries were reported.
Paige Linda told The Block Island Times that her husband, Josh Linda, vice president of Interstate Navigation, received a telephone call around midnight asking if they could put a boat in service on the mainland to bring mutual aid teams over to the island.
Interstate Navigation and fire departments responding to the call for mutual aid sprang into action when a second alarm went out. South Kingstown, North Kingstown and Narragansett were the first to respond to the docks at Point Judith. According to Washington County Fire Wire, it rose to a six-alarm fire just before 7 a.m.
Responding agencies from the mainland included the U.S. Coast Guard, and several fire departments including from as far away as Bristol. One of the firefighters told The Times that after the boat was loaded in Point Judith, they arrived on the island at about 2:40 a.m. There were also three fire boats that were sent over by North Kingstown, Narragansett, and Newport, he said.
Those boats were sent to establish a water supply from the harbor via two tanker trucks that can pump 1,000 to 1,500 gallons per minute per line, one from off-island and one owned by the BIVFRD. The tanker trucks were situated at the ferry docks and water was pumped across the freight yard and up the hill to the scene.
Help also arrived from Westerly via New England Airlines, which flew them over in the middle of the night. The U.S. Coast Guard helped deliver firefighters, including some from Carolina (R.I.) at 4:30 a.m. In all, it is estimated that 50 to 60 first responders arrived on the island to assist with the fire.
It was only on June 19, 2023, that the Narragansett and North Kingstown Fire Departments rendezvoused at the ferry docks to see what equipment would fit on which boats and practiced loading. It was the result of several months of planning by Block Island Fire Chief Chris Hobe and mainland agencies to develop a plan (and practice) for mutual aid to be provided to Block Island in the case of just such an emergency. The fire that started on Friday night was the first time the aid has been utilized. North Kingstown sent two ladder trucks that would prove instrumental in putting out the fire.
Block Island Power Company lineman Jim Stockman, a former member of the Fire Department, said at one point in time there were 14 or 15 “streams of water” on the fire. The power company is alwayson alert so they can shut off the power at the site of a fire. Although the downtown circuit was shut off, all but the buildings nearest the Harborside had their power restored around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Stockman. Other buildings would have power restored later on Saturday morning.
It was rumored that there was no water on the island, but most of the island is serviced by private wells, not the municipal water department. Those on “town water” are largely in the downtown area, but even there, the water was on at all times, Water Department Superintendent John Breunig said.
There were concerns about pressure, though, and water users were asked to conserve water for a couple of days until the storage tanks could be refilled.
Sewer Department Superintendent Dylan Chase was also on hand, making sure water from the hoses had somewhere to drain, and keeping a flooded Chapel Street navigable while firefighters doused the roof.
The Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad has approximately 50 active members, member Beth Rousseau told The Times. A half dozen or so older, “non-active” members also responded to the scene, and stayed the entire night, including Joe Sprague, Doug Michel, John Desmarais, Howell Conant, and Steve Rachels. Junior members of the department, Zach Hobe, just 14, Ezra Murray and Blaize Hatfield all worked the scene.
While some fought the fire, others fed the firefighters. Volunteers and businesses provided food and drinks, and even though a table was set up on the sidewalk in front of the National Hotel, volunteers like Hope Desmarias passed platters of sandwiches and bowls of bananas to the firefighters.
The building was “fully sprinklered and charged,” Marc Tillson, retired building official told The Block Island Times. But balloon construction in the building that was constructed in 1879, and no fire stops, allowed the fire to quickly spread from the first floor kitchen to the roof. Photos and videos from later that night show the intensity of the fire that spread across the roof towards Chapel Street.
Jenn Brady, who owns the boutique Wildflowers at the Harborside, as well as another store on Chapel Street, also stayed on the scene all night and well into Saturday. At one point, she said, the wind seemed to shift and sent the fire spreading across the roof.
By 9 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters had the blaze largely under control, but were still putting out hotspots. They would be there for hours, and many on the island squad returned to monitor and clean up on Sunday. On Monday, a team from the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s office came out to investigate the fire.
The building is considered a total loss and will be demolished in mid-September when permits are finalized and equipment can get to the island.
For many on Block Island, what happened on Friday night and into Saturday was dangerously close to what they call “their worst nightmare,” the fear that a fire could tear through the downtown, jumping from one to another of the close-knit wooden buildings. But the BIVFRD was unrelenting in their determination to keep the raging fire contained to the one building for three hours as they waited for help to arrive from the mainland. Many would say “they saved our town.”