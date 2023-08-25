The first call came in through the municipal fire alarm system at about 11:24 p.m. Friday night.

The Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene quickly, along with personnel from the Block Island Power Company. The Harborside Inn, in the heart of the island’s downtown, was on fire. Video from a security camera across Weldon’s Way at Aldo’s shows flames suddenly shooting out of a kitchen exhaust fan on the side of the building.