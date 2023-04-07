Block Island is one step closer to having a public charging station for electric vehicles after the Block Island Historic District Commission gave its approval for the installation at its meeting on Monday, April 3.
BIPCo President Jeffery Wright told the HDC that they started getting inquiries about charging stations on the island a couple of years ago.
The idea of having a level-three charger was that of resident William Young, who offered $20,000 of his own money and a challenge to other donors to match that. But, there were complications.
“Believe it or not,” said Wright, “electric companies in Rhode Island are not allowed to have chargers.”
Because of that, the charger needed a host organization and the Block Island Solar Initiative stepped up to be the owner.
The level-three charger will be temporarily located in front of the office building at the Block Island Power Company, to the left of the sign on the lawn. Wright anticipates that the office building will be converted to employee housing, and when that happens, the charger will be moved closer to the plant.
“I think it’s wonderful that we’ll have a charger,” said HDC Chair Arlene Tunney.
“I understand it’s a temporary place,” said member Bill Koch. “It might be nice to have a little shed over it.”
“What you’ve done there cleaning up is amazing,” said member Mark Vaillancourt.
Part of that cleaning up was in part two of BIPCo’s application. People may have noticed that the long chain-link fence along Ocean Avenue has mostly been removed, and the row of Russian olive trees is gone. Wright said that when they went to remove the olives, they found they were actually holding up the old rusty fence.
“A couple years ago we removed some rusted fencing and put in a split rail fence with plantings” by the office building, said Wright. Wright wants to replace the long fence in a similar way. “We want to do split rail fence with plantings in front and behind and then trees closer to the plant.”
Commissioner Martha Ball said that split rail fences were not historic on the island, as were stone walls, “but it matches what is there.”
Both applications were approved unanimously.
The Block Island Maritime Institute got approval for a shading system for its outdoor area behind the building where the touch tanks are located. BIMI Director Valerie Preler said the shading over the tanks was to protect both the fish and the visitors.
BIMI’s application shows five triangular sails that meet at a central 13-foot pole and radiate out to lower poles. Preler said the sails’ angles were adjustable to adapt as the angle of the sun changes.
Tunney asked what colors the sail would be.
“We would like it in primary colors,” said Preler. “Red, yellow, blue, green.”
“Green is not a primary color,” joked Tunney.
“Crayola Crayon colors,” responded Preler.
Commissioner Elizabeth Moss asked, “How UV stable are the colors?”
Preler said she wasn’t exactly sure, but said they were made to not fade, but could over time. “If they get really ugly looking, we won’t want them either.”
“I’d rather have this than a tent,” said Vaillancourt.
“And they’re happy looking,” said Tunney. The HDC quickly approved five applications including a sign for Mimi Arnold’s The Farmer Florist business that will be opening a small shop on Weldon’s Way by the Seacrest, a new replacement sign at the entrance to the Oar and New Harbor Boat Basin, and the replacement of a window with a door at the post office on the north side of the building.
The two other applications quickly approved by the HDC were for Sandy Point Co. LLC, the new owner of Captain Nick’s. Chris Willi is the owner of the company.
In the first application, Willi wished to replace the outdoor deck with pavers. “Last time [I came to the HDC] I got approval for decking and pavers,” said Willi. “When we demoed the decking, [we found] it wasn’t framed or attached to the building.”
Willi’s other application was to replace the current 36-inch-wide front door with one that is custom built of mahogany and 48 inches wide.
“For the record,” said Koch, “we just had The Station nightclub anniversary... that was the first thing I thought when I saw this.”
There was some discussion on the width of the trim, with the HDC seeming to prefer eight inches.
Both applications were unanimously approved.
Shirlyne Gobern wants to replace 19 windows at her home at Bridgegate Square. The yellow house with the mansard roof and “the black cats on the porch” was built in 1868.
Gobern said the old windows were single pane and been “there forever. I cannot open most of them and they aren’t energy efficient.” The windows will be the same style but not wood because of maintenance needs. Instead they will be Pella Reserve, double-hung windows.
“What about the small little window in the back?” asked Moss.
“I’m not replacing those yet,” said Gobern. “The other ones will be replaced when I re-do what I call the ell-side of the building.”
“And you’re keeping all the trim?” asked Ball.
“Yes,” said Gobern.
“It’s such a nice hiding-in-plain-view house,” said Ball, who later added that it was “one of only 10 original mansard houses on the island.”
The HDC approved Gobern’s application.
Dwayne and Keisha Brown’s application was for a modification to the new construction of an accessory building housing two Section 513 apartments located on Chapel Street. The application had been approved last fall and construction appears well underway.
“What changes do you want made?” asked Tunney.
Keisha Brown said there were problems with the dormer. “It’s a mystery and took us time to figure out what went wrong,” she said. “The elevations were messed up.” They also want to switch the direction of the stairs and replace what was to have been a window with a steel door into a utility room, as well as change window sizes and locations.
“Instead of going right,” said Koch about the exterior stairway, “it’s going left. It’s not complicated.”
“I want to lead by saying we know we were wrong,” said Keisha Brown. “It wasn’t intentional,” adding that builder Joe Brennan “pointed it out to us.”
Another change to the application is to delete the barn door that would have led to a garage section of the building. Instead the first floor apartment will be larger.
“That’s a totally different building,” said Tunney.
As members of the HDC flipped new and old plans around and tried to understand the changes to each side of the building, confusion set in, particularly around the windows.
“Is it built yet?” asked Moss.
The applicants said it was framed and they wished to use the windows they had, with Keisha Brown saying it would “cost us thousands” to have larger windows in some areas and Dwayne Brown saying the windows had already been ordered and couldn’t be returned.
“That’s not our problem,” said Tunney.
After much discussion, and even more confusion, Koch took the reins and suggested they treat it as a new application, going over the building one side at a time. When a final vote was taken on a motion to approve the application, all voted “aye,” except for Tunney, who abstained for no stated reason.