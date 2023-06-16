The Historic District Commission approved a second design change for an accessory building off Chapel Street at their meeting on June 5, although it was clear they were not happy about it. Once an application is approved for the Historic District, the commission expects it to be built as proposed.
Dwayne and Keisha Brown first received approval for their proposed two-story accessory structure that will have two section 513 apartments last fall. When they started constructing it however, the building was not oriented in the same direction as was approved. There were also some differences in the windows.
When the applicants came in to have those changes approved, they said that the computer generated design had somehow been “flipped,” a discovery they evidently didn’t notice until it was too late. They also stated that they wanted to stick with the alternative windows because they had already purchased them, and the Historic District Commission reluctantly approved the changes.
This time, the matter was siding. The original application called for cedar shingles, but instead, the Browns used something else. When the deviation was discovered, the Browns were “sent a letter,” HDC Chair Arlene Tunney told The Block Island Times.
“Both Arnold Lumber and Riverhead Supply said it would take two months to get shingles,” Dwayne Brown told the members of the HDC. He said he “drove around town and saw clapboard,” so he used that instead.
“So you’re saying you couldn’t get cedar shingles?” asked Tunney.
“I should have come back,” said Brown. “I chose Hardie Board...in my opinion, it looks like clapboard. It doesn’t rot.” He passed around a sample of the clapboard.
Hardie makes its products out of fiber cement.
“Why didn’t you use Hardie Board shingles?” asked Tunney.
“This is what was in stock,” replied Brown.
“All the little buildings in that area are shingles,” said Tunney.
Commissioner Martha Ball didn’t agree that there were no clapboard buildings on the area. Chapel Cottage, right across the street from the main house on Brown’s property “has been clapboard forever,” she said.
“I’m disappointed to see the applicant back,” said Commissioner Elizabeth Moss. “The board bent over backwards to compromise on the change of windows, being told you had already bought them... We felt a little coerced to approve that.”
As for the use of clapboard instead of shingles, Moss said, “The majority of the clapboard [buildings] are commercial.”
“When I say town,” said Ball, “I mean Old Harbor, downtown...I know there are a lot of buildings with Hardie Board….a lot of buildings have clapboard.”
“I think clapboards are used in a lot of historic districts, and are entirely appropriate,” said Commissioner Mike Ballard. “My concern is the repeated nature of people not following HDC guidelines...and you’ve been caught up in that. I would appreciate you acknowledging that.”
“The problem is,” said Commissioner Mark Vaillancourt, “it’s the second time [you’re] in front of us for something wrong.”
“I really wish this was Hardie shingle,” said Commissioner Bill Koch. “This is a different ballgame...it is out of context.”
Despite their frustrations, the HDC did approve the design change in a 3 -2 vote, with Tunney and Moss in opposition.