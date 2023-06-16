Accessory building on Chapel Street

The Browns’ new accessory building became controversial when it wasn’t built to the specifications originally approved by the Historic District Commission. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Historic District Commission approved a second design change for an accessory building off Chapel Street at their meeting on June 5, although it was clear they were not happy about it. Once an application is approved for the Historic District, the commission expects it to be built as proposed.

Dwayne and Keisha Brown first received approval for their proposed two-story accessory structure that will have two section 513 apartments last fall. When they started constructing it however, the building was not oriented in the same direction as was approved. There were also some differences in the windows.