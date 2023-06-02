Ocean Avenue Garage May 2023

New owner Bob Kenney wants to turn the old gas station on Ocean Avenue into a retail space with an apartment above. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Behind a tall hedge on High Street sits what was once the Highland House Annex, a two-story building built circa 1867 with a sunbonnet dormer, mansard roof and wrap-around porches. Today, at one story, the building is barely recognizable as such and the owners, James and Mary Cronin, want to make some renovations and recreate the character of the structure.

The project was represented at the Historic District Commission’s meeting on May 22 by architect Doug Gilpin of Charlottesville, Va. and Block Island. Gilpin told the commission the roof was “dropped” and the porches removed sometime in the 1950s. The application included historical images of the home, and others surrounding it.