Behind a tall hedge on High Street sits what was once the Highland House Annex, a two-story building built circa 1867 with a sunbonnet dormer, mansard roof and wrap-around porches. Today, at one story, the building is barely recognizable as such and the owners, James and Mary Cronin, want to make some renovations and recreate the character of the structure.
The project was represented at the Historic District Commission’s meeting on May 22 by architect Doug Gilpin of Charlottesville, Va. and Block Island. Gilpin told the commission the roof was “dropped” and the porches removed sometime in the 1950s. The application included historical images of the home, and others surrounding it.
Commissioner Martha Ball said her father was on the crew that had taken off the roof and that it used to serve as the Legion Hall. “Merrill Slate said the second floor needed too much maintenance and that’s why they lowered the roof.”
Gilpin said the top of the roof was not actually removed but was lowered and is still sitting on the house. He said the Cronins bought the house in 2017 and want to build a master bedroom on the second floor “instead of using one of the parlors on the first floor” as a bedroom. They don’t need a full second floor, which would be 1,400 square feet, so the idea is to change the roof pitch, add dormers on all sides, including a sunbonnet one on the front, and restore the wrap-around porches.
“Since the property was subdivided, we’re having to go through Zoning because the back property line is 18 feet off the back of the building and the setback is 40 feet,” said Gilpin.
The initial reaction of HDC Chair Arlene Tunney was that the design was “too busy.” She said that she and Commissioner Elizabeth Moss, who was not at the meeting, had visited the house. “All the roofs around there had mansard roofs and we can’t figure out why you don’t want to put a mansard roof back on, because what you’re putting on – and I realize you’re a victim of your client, but what you’re putting on is so busy and out of context with the neighborhood. I find it offensive.”
After an extensive conversation about materials, the commission returned to the general design.
“It is busy, but it looks great,” said Commissioner Mark Vaillancourt. “I mean, it looks 10 times better than how it looks now – a big old building with a hip roof...To me, I think it’s just fine.”
“I think what Arlene is saying,” said Commissioner Mike Ballard, “is it doesn’t do justice to the integrity… “Not at all,” said Tunney. “I don’t understand why you don’t just want a simple mansard up there.”
Gilpin said he thought the second floor originally had four bedrooms, and there was an attic. A full second floor would be 1,400 square feet, and the family simply did not need that much room, he explained. “We’re trying to think sustainability, like we’re trying to think globally, and lower energy consumption. Why build something twice the size that they need?”
“The fact that the second floor is already gone,” said Commissioner Bill Koch, “I lean much more towards some latitude...the original house has been lost.”
“But it’s in the original neighborhood,” said Tunney.
“They bought the home, they have a right to add to the home so that it fits their family,” said Koch. “Is it a little busy? Yes.”
“I think Bill makes a valid point,” said Ball. “Short of complete replicating, which is what I, in a perfect world, of course that’s what I’d want, [but] I don’t remember the building – the roof came off – the hedge has been high since before I was born.”
After more conversation, the commission finally voted on the matter and approved the application 3 to 2, with Tunney and Ballard voting in the negative.
Gilpin fared better in the second application he was presenting that night, Bob Kenney’s application to renovate the old gas station on Ocean Avenue, most recently the home of Murphy’s Auto. Gilpin said the original station was built in 1933 and the canopy added later.
Kenney wants to add a second floor that will house a two-bedroom apartment that will be his home. On the first floor, he hopes to have a coffee shop.
There were, of course, questions about contamination from the old gas tanks. Kenney said they had been removed ten years ago and he had thoroughly researched the status of the contamination with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. “DEM stopped testing of the test holes,” said Kenney. “They’re good with it. Everything’s good over there.” He added that he did his research before buying the property. “I didn’t want to get into a quagmire and have contaminated soil.”
Kenney’s application was approved, although he too must go before the Zoning Board for approval.
An application by the Spring House to “demolish existing metal tent structure and replace it with a wedding pavilion” was presented by Architect Glen Fontecchio.
Tunney noted that the project needed approval by the state preservation commission. “I wanted to start in the neighborhood, with you guys,” said Fontecchio, “to see what your consensus was before going to the state.”
“I think it’s very nice,” said Tunney.
“This is kind of exciting,” said Ball.
“This is just preliminary,” said Fontecchio. “Once we get a motion from you, we’ll go to the state and then come back.”