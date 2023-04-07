The following was sent to The Block Island Times by B.I. School science teacher Roberta Closter:
Honors students at the Block Island School were given an assignment to become citizen scientists and clean up their two favorite beaches. The beaches the students chose to study were Mansion Beach, Gracies Cove, Dories Cove, Ballard’s Beach, Charlestown Beach, West Beach, Ball O’Brien Beach, and the inner beaches of the Great Salt Pond. The students used Ocean Conservancy beach clean-up data sheets to organize their trash data. Once the data was collected, they graphed their findings and discussed trends they found with their classmates. The top six items found were plastic beverage bottles, bottle caps, small plastic pieces, foam pieces, food wrappers, and aluminum cans.