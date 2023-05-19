The Water and Sewer Departments have adopted their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that starts on July 1, and scheduled the Annual Financial Meeting for June 12 when residents of the Water and Sewer District will vote to approve it.
The Sewer Department projects total “revenues” of $1,786,137, although $54,813 will come from reserves. That is up eight percent from the budget for the current fiscal year. Of course, the revenues need to match anticipated expenses, with higher amounts for wages, electricity, fuel oil, and sludge disposal mainly driving the increase.
In order to make up for the increased expenses, the Sewer Commission has approved a user fee increase of 10 percent. The winter rate that is in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30 will rise to $18.02 per thousand gallons from $16.38. The highest rate, in effect for July and August only, goes from $55.69 to $61.26. Rates for the shoulder seasons, which include May, June, September and October will be somewhere in between. Monthly customer charges will not go up.
On the water side, the overall increase in the budget is 4.9 percent, or about $52,000. Although there has been some juggling in the sources of revenues, there is no increase in user fees recommended.
The biggest change in water revenues comes from fees for standby service, whereby if a customer in the Water District that is on a well has an emergency and needs to go onto town water, they may. The budget for the year ending June 30 had anticipated $21,909 in revenues for standby fees. However, due to the shortage of available water during the summer months, the fee is no longer being charged as Water Department Superintendent John Breunig felt it was not appropriate to charge for a service that can’t be delivered.
This change in policy came about in November of 2022, and recently Breunig came up with a possible compromise so that standby users in an emergency could access town water for a brief period of time. The new policy was discussed at the joint Water and Sewer Commission’s meeting on May 15.
Several hotel owners that had been paying the standby fee were at the meeting, along with an attorney representing them.
Breunig acknowledged that the standby customers were not happy with the change, but said, “There’s also pressure from the other side,” meaning residents or businesses that couldn’t get water allocations because of standby customers reserving water they don’t normally use. He is hoping water conservation measures will relieve some of the pressure.
“There are a lot of unknowns right now,” said Breunig as to what will be available this summer. So far, the Grove Inn, and Finn’s, which have allocations but are under construction, are not online, and Breunig doesn’t know when they will come on. There have also been a lot of requests since 2020, many of them small.
“The standby customers are all large accounts,” said Breunig, “and it puts us over our design capacity. It’s a general math problem.” He advised the former standby customers to make sure they had spare parts for their wells on hand, so if a new well pump was needed, it could be replaced quickly.
“I think we can handle 24-hour emergency services,” said Breunig, “full well knowing we’ll be drawing our tanks down.”
After 24 hours though, whether the Water Company has extra water would depend on the day of the week, the weather, and how much water was needed. “We’ll try our best to keep you on,” said Breunig, “until you solve your problem...that’s our compromise.”
Josh Forrest introduced himself and said he was representing some of the standby customers. Although he thanked Breunig for the information, he said, “My clients were pretty surprised when they received a letter on May 3.”
Forrest said his clients were worried about the potential “severe, negative” effects on their businesses should they not have water. “The proper way to do this would have been to do this” back in November.
Water Chairman Brad Marthens said he understood his concerns, adding, “In the last three years, we’re seeing a massive increase in people coming in .... That’s why we’re doing an expansion.”
To the owner of the National, Chris Sereno, Marthens said, “You have a 600,000-gallon allocation. Last year’s sewer was 900,000 in usage – so [your allocation] wouldn’t even cover your needs.”
David Petrarca, attorney for the Water and Sewer Departments, asked Breunig to give some background on the policy change that Forrest said his clients were only notified about on May 3.
“I’ve had conversations with everyone in this room,” said Breunig.
“So this letter was not their first notice?” asked Petrarca.
“It’s not like anyone was not aware of this,” said Breunig, also mentioning that one hotel manager had been at the November meeting when the policy was changed.
Petrarca reiterated that the elimination of the standby status was changed in November. “Right now there’s nothing available,” he said.
“The decision that took place in November is something my clients vociferously object to,” said Forrest.
The new policy, agreeing to allow the traditional standby customers to come onto the water system for up to 24 hours in the case of an emergency was approved.
“You guys all know me,” Breunig said to the hotel owners and managers. “You know I’m going to try my best...I’m not going to cut you off for the fun of it.”
Since 2020 there had been an unanticipated wave of requests for water allocations, Breunig said, and the Water Department has made plans to increase its capacity. A new water tank will be installed, along with an additional osmosis unit, and the Schmidt property will be developed as a new well field.
The Schmidt property was purchased last year by the State of Rhode Island for a well field and leased to the Water Company for a nominal price. It has an old residence on it that will be demolished soon, and on Monday the contract for demolition was awarded to A. Transue Corp, the sole bidder.
Breunig said documents for the USDA financing for the capacity upgrades were almost final and the first phase will be the new tank. “The tank buys us the most,” he said. As far as a time frame, Breunig said he would love to see it go up by next summer, but it would need to be ordered soon.