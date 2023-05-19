Harborside Hotel

The Harborside Hotel and the National share a well but were previously able to tap into town water if needed. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Water and Sewer Departments have adopted their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that starts on July 1, and scheduled the Annual Financial Meeting for June 12 when residents of the Water and Sewer District will vote to approve it.

The Sewer Department projects total “revenues” of $1,786,137, although $54,813 will come from reserves. That is up eight percent from the budget for the current fiscal year. Of course, the revenues need to match anticipated expenses, with higher amounts for wages, electricity, fuel oil, and sludge disposal mainly driving the increase.