At the request of the Town Council, two staff members of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management visited the island on Monday, March 27 and sat down with the council to discuss deer management.
First Warden Keith Stover told Dylan Ferrara and David Kalb of DEM that although there had been a Deer Task Force for years, there were currently not enough people to fill the committee. “So we need to re-set the conversation,” he said. “We’ve been doing the same things for a while.”
Ferrara said he had been working with the town since 2017 and that he “wants to keep deer management moving forward.” He told the councilors that the DEM is planning on doing a population survey across the state that would include the island. “The assumption now is that there are too many deer now on Block Island.”
Some of the challenges of hunting on the island are due to special rules that are different from the rest of the state. These primarily include a season that starts and ends later, the prohibition of hunting on weekends and holidays, and the prohibition of hunting on most conservation lands.
The conversation really started though with a discussion of the sexes, with Stover noting a bag limit of one “antlered deer” per season. He asked if that limit could be increased.
Ferrara said that if you were concerned with population reductions, it was far better to take does than bucks. “One male will fertilize as many [females] as he wants,” he said. “When you are removing a female, you’re also removing her offspring.”
However, for many hunters, antlers are the draw. “It’s common for hunters to go out and get the big antlers,” Ferrara said.
Second Warden Sven Risom said, “I don’t know why you wouldn’t open it up more [for bucks].”
“Most hunters shoot one buck,” said Ferrara, referring to the “trophy aspect” of hunting. As for the desire to reduce the population, “I get that,” he said.
“What’s going on right now is not working, so we need to change something,” said Ferrara. “The more you can open, the more you can harvest.” Noting that weekend hunting is very popular, he asked “What can you give up?”
“It’s a cultural challenge,” admitted Stover. “Right now your season goes late. Males have already shed their antlers,” said Ferrara.
On the mainland, the hunting season runs from mid-September to the end of the end of January, whereas on Block Island, it starts October 11 (for archery) and ends in mid-February.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said that she had been talking to the DEM about the regulations and when they mentioned the number of hunting days on the island versus the number of hunting days on the mainland, “that was my ah-ha moment.”
Ferrara suggested that by adding back weekends, some holidays, and starting the season earlier, 80 additional hunting days could be gained. And that, he said, could translate to 160 more deer being taken.
This year the number of deer harvested was 256.
Stover again brought up the cultural clash between hunting and recreation, noting there are many walkers and hikers on the island, especially on the weekends.
But, said Ferrara, by disallowing weekend hunting, “it sends a message that hunting is not safe.” He added that a lot of the land on the island is off-limits to hunting because it is conservation land or too densely developed. On private property, hunters need the homeowners’ permission.
Councilor Neal Murphy suggested there be an “active solicitation to get people to allow hunting on their property,” and perhaps have neighbors “band together” to make it easier. “I know you’re not the enforcement person, but one thing that might make weekend hunting work is to have an enforcement detail,” said Stover to Ferrara.
“That’s likely to be challenging,” said Ferrara, “to get boots on the ground.” But he did allow that it might boost confidence. He also said that hunting is actually one of the safest “sports” there is. “I have stats for that,” he said, before citing some.
Murphy asked about other methods, like birth control for deer.
Ferrara said that was very expensive, and not likely to work with such a dense population of deer as Block Island has.
Councilor Martha Ball asked why the local police couldn’t do the enforcement since the hunting laws were state laws.
New Shoreham Police Lieutenant Paul Deane, also a hunter, said there are a lot of additional rules and regulations that govern hunting that they aren’t trained in locally. “Could we? Yes. But it takes time,” he said. He added that there were some laws they could enforce, such as people shooting out of car windows illegally.
The council gave Deane a bit of a ribbing about his daughter, who is an accomplished hunter, moving off the island, with Risom saying the seasonal harvest “went way down” when she left. Deane responded that she would come out and hunt if she could, but since she works Mondays through Fridays, she couldn’t. He also said he had friends on the mainland in the same situation.
That is the case for many hunters on the mainland said Ferrara. “Another hurdle is having the police chief sign your slip.” It was an additional step “that makes people nervous.”
Slightly later, island resident and hunter Chris Blane said that he thought it was “a good idea to know who is out here and what kind of vehicle they are driving.”
Blane wasn’t really a fan of adding weekends as there are “a lot more people coming here on weekends.” As for the problem of no hunting on conservation lands, he said: “It’s like having an exterminator for mice and saying ‘you can’t go in the basement.’”