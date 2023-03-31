Lend a Vest

With the Mary D. Fund as sponsor, a Lend-a-Vest program was started in the fall of 2021 so residents and visitors could borrow an orange vest while hiking on the island’s Greenway trails.

At the request of the Town Council, two staff members of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management visited the island on Monday, March 27 and sat down with the council to discuss deer management.

First Warden Keith Stover told Dylan Ferrara and David Kalb of DEM that although there had been a Deer Task Force for years, there were currently not enough people to fill the committee. “So we need to re-set the conversation,” he said. “We’ve been doing the same things for a while.”