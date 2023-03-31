A few months ago The Block Island Times announced that the Island Free Library had been nominated by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for a national medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. And then the waiting began.

On Tuesday, March 28, Library Director Kristin Baumann announced, near the end of a Tourism Council Meeting, that the library had indeed, been made a finalist for the award – one of 15 libraries and 15 museums in the country. With tears of joy, and the room bursting into applause, she said that she and her staff had been keeping this news a tight secret for the past 10 days.