A few months ago The Block Island Times announced that the Island Free Library had been nominated by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for a national medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. And then the waiting began.
On Tuesday, March 28, Library Director Kristin Baumann announced, near the end of a Tourism Council Meeting, that the library had indeed, been made a finalist for the award – one of 15 libraries and 15 museums in the country. With tears of joy, and the room bursting into applause, she said that she and her staff had been keeping this news a tight secret for the past 10 days.
National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony this summer. The West Warwick Public Library has also been named a finalist, and for the third time.
In a press release issued by the Institute, Baumann is quoted as saying: “We are proud of the role we play in the Block Island community. We were innovative and responsive to the challenges of 2020, and we remain so today. 2020 provided a creative moment for libraries and we excelled in pivoting quickly to a virtual presence with additional outside programs and events that were safe and enjoyable.”
That outdoor space has continued to be utilized for a variety of programming and patrons’ needs, whether one wishes to play chess against an expert, attend a story time, or simply use the wifi.
Baumann and her staff, which includes Judith Mitchell, Morgan Walsh, Bethany Petrik, Susana Gardner, and Irene Hopkins, are continually coming up with new programs as well conducting ones that have proved popular over the years. Most recently they have started a Kids Stitch Together and Friday Food Fun with Family and Friends.
“To be named an IMLS finalist validates our hard work in this community, our understanding that public libraries help create healthy communities to live and work in, and it inspires us to continue our efforts to provide excellent public library service. We are truly honored that this small, unique library off the coast of Rhode Island has been recognized by this prestigious national institution,” said Baumann.
“So many museums and libraries across the country are committed to providing programs that are vital to the health and growth of engaged communities. We are very proud to announce the 30 finalists for this year’s IMLS National Medal,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “These institutions represent the best of what museums and libraries do for their communities.”
To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging Island Free Library community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals, and engage with IMLS on social media or through their website at www.imls.gov.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. They advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant-making, research, and policy development. Their vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities.