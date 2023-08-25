Sabina Matos, Mark Hayward and William Ash

Left to right, Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Mark Hayward, and William Ash of R.I. Commerce were among those offering assistance at Town Hall on Monday. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and officials from the Small Business Administration and Rhode Island Commerce came out to the island on Monday, August 21 for a session at Town Hall to offer their assistance in the wake of the fire that destroyed at least seven businesses and caused disruptions to several more. A representative from U.S. Senator Jack Reed’s office, State Representative Tina Spears, and officials from the Town of New Shoreham were there as well, as was Chris Crawford, the director of the Block Island Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re really sorry for all the challenges you’re going through,” said Matos. “We’re here to make sure you get back on your feet,” she said to a roomful of business Representatives and owners affected by the fire. She added that the governor, Dan McKee, was unable to be there.