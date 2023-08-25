Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and officials from the Small Business Administration and Rhode Island Commerce came out to the island on Monday, August 21 for a session at Town Hall to offer their assistance in the wake of the fire that destroyed at least seven businesses and caused disruptions to several more. A representative from U.S. Senator Jack Reed’s office, State Representative Tina Spears, and officials from the Town of New Shoreham were there as well, as was Chris Crawford, the director of the Block Island Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re really sorry for all the challenges you’re going through,” said Matos. “We’re here to make sure you get back on your feet,” she said to a roomful of business Representatives and owners affected by the fire. She added that the governor, Dan McKee, was unable to be there.
“You are an important part of the economy,” said Mark Hayward, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, who led the group through the process of having a “declaration” made that would open up the opportunity for the businesses to tap into available funds.
Those funds are loans, not grants. Besides providing assistance to small businesses, “We’re also America’s disaster bank,” Hayward said.
But first, there’s a process to go through in order to get disaster relief loans, which are offered at a (currently) below-market rate of 3.75 percent for a period of up to 30 years. First there must be an Economic Injury Disaster Declaration, which must be approved by SBA officials in Atlanta, Georgia, and which must come at the request of Governor McKee. There also need to be at least five businesses affected by the fire that are willing to file statements as to how they have been affected economically.
“Our criteria is very simple,” said Hayward. “We need five people that suffered severe economic injury.”
To rise to a higher level of emergency declarations, there must be 25 businesses directly affected by the disaster. By directly, Hayward said they “would have to be impacted by the fire itself.”
“One of the things that concerns me,” said New Shoreham First Warden Keith Stover, “is that building will need to come down. That’s not going to happen in eight hours.”
When Spears asked how quickly loan funds could become available, Hayward said he wasn’t sure how long it would take, but R.I. Commerce Director William Ash said his agency could provide “bridge loans.”
As to whether R.I. Commerce had any grants available, Ash said all grant money was for other, specific purposes. “We’ll take a look at it,” he said, adding that if they were to amend some grant monies, it would need to be done through the Rhode Island General Assembly.
Hayward asked the business owners if they had business interruption insurance, and by the reaction, it appeared that most did not. However, Kate Musso, of the Odd Fellows Café in the building next door to the Harborside, said business interruption insurance did not kick in unless the business had to be closed for seven or more days, and she had only been closed for two days.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said the days did not have to be consecutive, and that when the building is demolished, there would most likely be further disruptions in the area.
Besides losses from not being open, a few nearby businesses suffered losses to inventories, either because of spoilage due to power outages, or smoke damage.
As to the impact on employees of the businesses, Matos said she was in contact with the director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. “We’re working on getting information – especially” regarding workers here on special work visas.
Chris Crawford said the Chamber of Commerce “was aggregating a list. We’re trying to slot in workers with vacancies left by workers going back to college.”
Although most of the affected workers live off-site, resources are being assembled to help them. Block Island Human Services Director Kim Einloth said, “I’m here to help you and your employees in any way.”
On Wednesday, Einloth brought representatives of the American Red Cross to the island and Harbor Church was to hold a special dinner for the workers on Thursday evening.