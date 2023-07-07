Island Bound Bookstore will host Christine Barker, author of “Third Girl from the Left” on Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at the bookstore. This is a memoir of life on the Broadway stage at the onset of the 1980s AIDS epidemic. It is a moving, uplifting, and ultimately tragic memoir of the unraveling of dreams, as Barker dances in “A Chorus Line” while her older brother, together with his life partner Perry Ellis, build the designer’s fashion business. Barker was an eyewitness to the unfolding disaster of AIDs that claimed both her brother’s and Perry Ellis’ lives. Both a New York Times Editor’s Choice and a Good Morning America Buzz Pick, “Third Girl from the Left” is a book for our time.
Christine Barker was raised in a military family and spent her childhood moving across Europe and the United States. By the time she started high school, her father had retired from the U.S. Navy and the family returned to Santa Fe, New Mexico, a place they have called home since the 1880s. She devoted herself to the study of dance and at 20 made the brave decision to move to New York City to pursue a career in dance and theater. She appeared in the productions of “Promises, Promises, Seesaw,” and “No, No Nanette” before being cast in the London production of the Tony-award-winning “A Chorus Line,” which opened at the Royal Drury Lane Theater in 1976. She eventually joined the Broadway cast in New York City. Her theatrical life was shaped by Alvin Ailey, Tommy Tune, and finally Michael Bennett. She was working on Broadway when the AIDS epidemic hit and witnessed the tragedy unfold in the theater wings, fashion houses, and finally, in the hospitals of New York City. In addition to her theater credits, Christine has appeared in numerous national television commercials. She holds an MFA in Writing from Sarah Lawrence College and currently lives in Connecticut.