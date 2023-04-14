A bit early, but timed to coincide with the island school’s spring break, the second annual Earth Day Fair was held on Tuesday, April 11 under sunny skies at the Harbor Church. The idea of having a fair was that of the late Don McCluskey who passed away late last summer at the age of 101.

Last year, McCluskey told his friend and caretaker Mimi Leveille that they should have a fair for Earth Day and he tasked her with organizing it.