A bit early, but timed to coincide with the island school’s spring break, the second annual Earth Day Fair was held on Tuesday, April 11 under sunny skies at the Harbor Church. The idea of having a fair was that of the late Don McCluskey who passed away late last summer at the age of 101.
Last year, McCluskey told his friend and caretaker Mimi Leveille that they should have a fair for Earth Day and he tasked her with organizing it.
McCluskey, along with his late wife Dorothy, were active in conservation and Don was the “anonymous donor” who provided a substantial amount of seed money for the Block Island Solar Initiative, enabled the purchase of an electric bus for the Block Island School, and promised an electric bucket truck for the Block Island Power Company.
He didn’t live quite long enough to see the arrival of the bus or the bucket truck, which is expected to arrive on the island before the end of the month, but his endeavors have been continued by many volunteers who share his vision.
The Solar Initiative has been operating under the umbrella of an existing not-for-profit, but they are awaiting their own not-for-profit status to be granted by the Internal Revenue Service. Cindy Davis, spokesperson for the group, told The Block Island Times that once the status is secured, they will resume their programs of subsidizing energy-efficient appliances and systems for Block Island homeowners. In the past they have subsidized the purchase and installation of solar systems, heat pumps, induction stoves, electric vehicle charging systems, and several electric cars. For 2023, they will be concentrating on heat pump hot water heaters, photovoltaics, more car chargers, and electric lawn equipment.
There were many other conservation-minded organizations showing at the fair, and plenty of music to entertain the crowd, including offerings from Carrie Johnson, the UkeLadies, Cameron Greenlee, and Elaina Smith. For treats, visitors could sample green crab bisque provided by Old Island Pub chef Phil Walsh, or grab a bag of fresh-popped popcorn made by Peter Preiser.
Representing the town’s Sea Level Rise Committee was Chairman Judy Gray, who asked people to say what their greatest sea level rise concern was on the island and pegged their responses onto a map with a push-pin. The overwhelming winner was the area encompassing Crescent Beach, especially between Beach Avenue and Bridgegate Square.
Gray’s husband, Jules Craynock represented The Atlantic Shark Institute. In the past few years, the institute has installed tracking buoys to detect tagged sharks in local waters, including a few around the island. This summer, Craynock told The Times, more buoys will be placed around the island. As far as sharks in the area, especially great white sharks, he said “They swim right by.” It’s a slightly different story on Long Island though, where more southern species of sharks were appearing, and accused of attacking humans. “Nibblers,” as Craynock described them.
Kim Gaffett and Charlotte Herring were manning the table for The Nature Conservancy when The Times swung through. This year they are unveiling a new trail map that can be downloaded from their website. The trail map is superimposed on an aerial photograph of the island, making for an easier identification of just where the trails are located. It comes with trail descriptions and GIS coordinates.
ConserFest was at the fair, displaying information on their various funding missions throughout the years and giving those willing a chance to take a trivia quiz. If you got the answer right, you could take home a ConserFest T-shirt, water bottle, or sticker. ConserFest took a break from its annual live music festivals during covid, but will resume this year with a festival on June 25 at the 1661 Farm and Gardens.
The Block Island Conservancy hosted a worm composting project on behalf of the Block Island School middle graders. Visitors were invited to stir the compost in the bin and discover all the worms below the surface and hiding from the sun.
The Island Free Library brought along a selection of gardening and children’s books for the occasion, mainly focused on bugs and bats and how they benefit the environment. Gardeners could also pick up free seeds for their vegetable gardens, as they can also do at the library.
The Block Island Gardeners, and the URI Master Gardeners all brought free plants for gardeners to take home, including native plants and vegetables. They also did soil analysis and were available to chat and give advice on gardening needs. The Block Island Gardeners were on hand to answer questions and offer fair-goers free seedlings.
Even the New Shoreham Sewer Department was at the fair. Their message: “Don’t flush those wipes.” Sewer Superintendent Dylan Chase says that despite his pleas, people, especially some in “The West Side 20,” continue to flush the wipes, causing clogs in the sewer pump stations. The clogs need to be removed by hand, an arduous process that Chase says needs to be performed one to two times per month, even in the winter.
For an added lesson on conservation, Sean McGarry of Block Island Recycling Management was just across the street from the fair, fixing one of the island’s Big Belly trash and recycling receptacles. Opening up the top, he showed how the machines work. The top is actually a solar panel that’s wired to a battery. When needed, the battery powers the internal compactor that reduces the volume of the contents, making trash collection more efficient, and saving truck fuel by reducing the number of trips between town and the Transfer Station.
All in all, it was a great day for a fair, with lots of time to catch up with friends and neighbors and for all the participants to show off the efforts they take on behalf of conservation on the island.