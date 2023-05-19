Island Free Library

The side of the library where plants were found to be growing up behind the shingles. (Photo: R. Meyer)

With renovations just about complete and the gardens all cleaned up by volunteers from the Block Island Gardeners, Island Free Library is busy planning a summer full of special events and programs.

Summer kicks off, of course, with the Bake, Book, and Bloom Sale, which will be held by the Friends of the Island Free Library on Saturday May 27 at 9 a.m. There will be the traditional offerings of baked goods, used books, and a front lawn filled with plants and flowers from Clark Farms.