Philip Porter reports that 17 Block Island school students took part in taekwondo testing and the end of May and all were up for the challenge. Terminology, breaking, rolling and self-defense were tested in addition to blocking, kicking and punching. Many thanks to the Recreation Department and school for partnering to carve out time for training. Grades k-7 were represented in the test. (Pictures courtesy of Philip Porter)
Current Subscribers. Set Up Your E-Edition Access
Click "Log In" in the top right corner. In the “My Account” screen, register using the same email that you have always used to access your E-Edition. Click on the “Forgot Your Password?” link to set up a new password. You will receive an email to confirm your new account. Please check your junk mail if you do not see the email. Your account will be activated once it is confirmed.
If you do not have the email address associated with your subscription, call us at 401-466-2222.