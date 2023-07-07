What looked like an iffy day for a parade turned out perfect for the event itself. After a rain shower during the set-up and judging, the sun came out and the marchers proceeded on their way under blue skies.
In the business category, the Grand Prize winner was Captain Nick’s float honoring Willie Nelson as their American Super Hero – the theme of the parade. First place was the Block Island Power Company for their electric vehicles, specifically the bucket truck that is one of very few electric bucket trucks on the country. Yellow Kittens took second place for its float honoring Dolly Parton, while Three Sisters took third for it’s “A hero is nothing but a sandwich” float. And Honorable Mention went to the Block Island Club for “Astronauts Moon Landing.”