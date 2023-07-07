Jamie Raskin, the esteemed congressman from Maryland, recently paid a visit to Block Island. And, on June 26, he gave a talk to a packed house at the Island Free Library regarding his newly published book, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Trust, and the Trials of American Democracy.”
Following the talk, he spent another hour on the library’s front lawn signing books.
Shortly after leaving Block Island, indeed eight days later on July Fourth itself (Independence Day), MSNBC aired a two-hour personal documentary during prime time about Raskin himself – Raskin at home, Raskin on the road, Raskin at work in Congress. It included his experience during the January 6 insurrection, seeking safety with two of his kids in a Congressional office, his central role in investigating the insurrection, his tireless effort to maintain the integrity of our elections and his work for the impeachment of Donald Trump. He was also quite open about personal pain – the suicide of his young son Tommy, and his own bout with cancer and chemotherapy.
MSNBC chose to spend two hours on Independence Day during prime time focused on Jamie Raskin because they clearly regard him to be an American hero.
Knowing how special this man is, I made an effort to document his visit to Block Island in pictures: His being introduced, the packed audience, his delivering his talk, the question and answer period, and the book signing on the front lawn where so many Block Islanders lined up to have a word with him.