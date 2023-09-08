Block Island School is pleased to announce that John Halligan, renowned speaker and advocate for bullying and suicide prevention, will be delivering a powerful presentation titled “Ryan’s Story” for parents and guardians on September 13, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will take place at Block Island School, located at 15 High Street, Block Island, R.I.
“Ryan’s Story” is an impactful and emotional presentation that sheds light on the devastating effects of bullying and cyberbullying. The presentation is based on the personal experience of John Halligan, who tragically lost his son Ryan to suicide as a result of relentless bullying. Through sharing his family’s heartbreaking journey, Halligan aims to raise awareness, promote empathy, and empower parents to take action in preventing bullying.
During the presentation, Halligan will discuss the warning signs of bullying, the role of technology in cyberbullying, and the importance of fostering open communication with children. He will also provide valuable insights into how parents can support their children, create a safe environment, and effectively address bullying incidents.
Block Island School is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and this presentation is part of ongoing efforts to address the issue of bullying within the school community. We believe that by engaging parents in this conversation, we can work together to prevent and combat bullying, ultimately ensuring the well-being and success of our students.
We invite all parents and guardians in the Block Island community to attend this important event. Together, let’s create a safe and nurturing environment for our children.