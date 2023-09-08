Block Island School

Block Island School is pleased to announce that John Halligan, renowned speaker and advocate for bullying and suicide prevention, will be delivering a powerful presentation titled “Ryan’s Story” for parents and guardians on September 13, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will take place at Block Island School, located at 15 High Street, Block Island, R.I.

“Ryan’s Story” is an impactful and emotional presentation that sheds light on the devastating effects of bullying and cyberbullying. The presentation is based on the personal experience of John Halligan, who tragically lost his son Ryan to suicide as a result of relentless bullying. Through sharing his family’s heartbreaking journey, Halligan aims to raise awareness, promote empathy, and empower parents to take action in preventing bullying.