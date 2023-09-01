House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi

From left to right: Town Manager Maryanne Crawford, Rhode Island House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Jeff Miller from R.I. Commerce and New Shoreham First Warden Keith Stover outside the Harborside Inn on Monday, August 28. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives K. Joseph Shekarchi visited Block Island on Monday, August 28 in the wake of the fire at the Harborside Inn on August 18 and 19.

Shekarchi met briefly with New Shoreham First Warden Keith Stover and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford outside the newly erected fencing that surrounds the perimeter of the property at the corner of Water Street and Chapel Street.