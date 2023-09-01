Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives K. Joseph Shekarchi visited Block Island on Monday, August 28 in the wake of the fire at the Harborside Inn on August 18 and 19.
Shekarchi met briefly with New Shoreham First Warden Keith Stover and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford outside the newly erected fencing that surrounds the perimeter of the property at the corner of Water Street and Chapel Street.
“Block Island is a significant economic driver for the state,” said Shekarchi, offering his resources to the town where possible. “We want you to know that we care for you.”
“The thing that’s really been weighing on me,” said Stover, “is over the long haul, we have a town of 1,200 people and we can’t afford the infrastructure” to support the services needed.
Stover was particularly concerned about the need for a new public safety complex, which is expected to cost upwards of $12 million.
Shekarchi said there is a lot of grant money available currently, including money for public safety complexes in this year’s state budget. He also emphasized the availability of grant money for affordable housing, another great island need. “This was a tragedy,” he said, “but something of a miracle.” Citing the potential impact of a significant catastrophe anywhere, he added: “This is a wake-up call not only for the island but the state.”
“The wind was on the button,” said Stover, explaining that the direction of the wind during most of the fire is what kept it from spreading to neighboring buildings.
As Shekarchi was taken on a tour around the property of the Harborside, he paused, looking at the burnt exhaust fan on the side of the building and reminisced about a fire a couple years ago that destroyed his offices, where he had conducted a law practice for 30 years. “I felt like I was violated,” he said about the fire that was caused by arson. “I understand.”
Help is coming from other sources as well. Stover told Shekarchi that just earlier that day, the island had gotten a “yes” on R.I. Governor Dan McKee’s request for a disaster declaration for businesses and residents impacted by the fire from the United States Small Business Administration.
The SBA programs involve loans, not grants, but are available at below-market interest rates for terms up to 30 years, and principal amounts up to $2 million. Officials from the SBA will be available for those who would like to apply at Block Island’s Town Hall through Wednesday, September 13. On Mondays through Fridays – except Labor Day, Sept. 4, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays the hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Conditions permitting, the Harborside Inn will be demolished during the second full week of September. Work is expected to take five or so days to complete.