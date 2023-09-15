Staff of the IFL

Celebrating their nomination in March for an award from the Institute of Museum and Library Science are library staff members, from left to right: Irene Hopkins, Judy Mitchell, Susana Gardner, Kristin Baumann, Bethany Petrick, and Morgan Walsh (front, sitting). (Photo: R. Meyer)

Sometimes in life you need to make a choice, and earlier this summer, long-time Island Free Library Director Kristin Baumann did just that. She didn’t want any fanfare, she didn’t want a going away party, so she kept it quiet. The only clue for most may have been a classified advertisement for a library director that appeared recently in The Block Island Times.

Baumann’s last day at the library was Tuesday, September 12, and she told The Times last Friday that she didn’t want an exit interview, didn’t want to say “goodbye.” It was just too emotional, she said, her eyes welling up with tears. Baumann has been at the library since 2001, starting as a part-time aide, longtime Board of Trustees Clerk Heidi Tarbox recalled, and director since 2011 or 2012.