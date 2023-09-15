Sometimes in life you need to make a choice, and earlier this summer, long-time Island Free Library Director Kristin Baumann did just that. She didn’t want any fanfare, she didn’t want a going away party, so she kept it quiet. The only clue for most may have been a classified advertisement for a library director that appeared recently in The Block Island Times.
Baumann’s last day at the library was Tuesday, September 12, and she told The Times last Friday that she didn’t want an exit interview, didn’t want to say “goodbye.” It was just too emotional, she said, her eyes welling up with tears. Baumann has been at the library since 2001, starting as a part-time aide, longtime Board of Trustees Clerk Heidi Tarbox recalled, and director since 2011 or 2012.
Those who have been on the island long enough may recall Baumann working as a cashier at the Red Bird Liquor Store. One year there was a job opening at the library, something that didn’t happen very often in those days. Baumann was encouraged to apply for the job, and she did.
It wasn’t a career that she had ever thought about, but she took advantage of a tuition reimbursement program the Trustees had started with the realization that the library needed to train from within. She went on to earn a degree in library science, qualifying her for the position of director when then-Director Lonni Todd retired. She started as a circulation clerk and worked her way up.
Long before Baumann joined the library staff, it had become a center of island living, especially in the winter months. But under Baumann’s leadership, those many programs have multiplied and grown in both scope and scale. In June, Baumann brought award-winning and world-renowned author Jackie Woodson to the island for an author event. A few weeks later, she brought U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin. But earlier in the year was the greatest accolade for the library, a nomination as a gold medal finalist from the Institute of Museum and Library Science. Only 10 libraries and 10 museums throughout the country are selected as finalists for this award each year.
At the time, Baumann said: “To be named an IMLS finalist validates our hard work in this community, our understanding that public libraries help create healthy communities to live and work in, and it inspires us to continue our efforts to provide excellent public library service. We are truly honored that this small, unique library off the coast of Rhode Island has been recognized by this prestigious national institution.”
The non-profit Friends of the Island Free Library sponsors and helps organize many of the library’s programs. Board member Mary Sue Record says of Baumann: “The Friends of the Island Free Library have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Kristin for many years. Her creativity, energy, and openness to new ideas has inspired us. She brought national recognition to our library as a finalist for the National Medal of Honor for Libraries and Museums. Of greater importance, she has made the library a community resource open and welcoming to all.”
Sarah Cullen, Chair of the Island Free Library Board of Trustees says: “We are grateful for the many contributions Kristin and her staff have made to the Island Free Library and the community during her tenure as its Director. Kristin’s commitment was apparent through the many ways she cared for and advocated for the library, its staff and patrons. She was proud of the library’s role at the center of community life, and her knowledge and enthusiasm will be missed.”
When Baumann first joined the staff at the library, it was in a mostly brand new and “beautiful building,” as she described it last Friday. Little did she know at the time that during the her tenure, she would become not only the steward of the intellect, but of the physical, overseeing various construction and renovations. With those mostly complete for now, she leaves the library in good shape and in good hands, with a highly trained, personable, and adept staff.
One, Susana Gardner, who also has a degree in library science, was named interim director by the Trustees on Tuesday, September 12, while a more formal job search is conducted.
Baumann, for her part, is moving to Barre, Vermont, where she is building a house with her mother. And, she is taking on a new challenge, as the town of Barre just happened to need a new director for its own library.
The people of Block Island congratulate her and wishes her well, even if they might want to cry a little themselves.