Members of the Senior Advisory Committee are preparing for the void that is sure to be left when long-time Senior Coordinator Gloria Redlich “retires” at the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30.
While members of the committee expressed their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the job Redlich has done over the years at their meeting on May 16, they are worried about how they will replace her.
The position is being advertised at 20 hours per week and has been renamed Senior Services Coordinator.
The Senior Advisory Committee is also looking for a café manager for its Community Café, which started last year and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Members of the committee would be willing to entertain the idea of one individual serving in both roles.
In planning for the summer, members noted that once again, as people with needs return to the island there will most likely be a shortage of caregivers.
“The need is there,” said SAC Co-Chair Sandra Kelly.
In the past, the SAC has offered to do training sessions for caregivers.
“We’ve advertised on the island and gotten no response,” said member Jennifer Phillips. “I feel like we’ve kind of exhausted” interested people on Block Island.
A major obstacle is housing and Phillips noted one senior in need had a second house on their property that could house a caregiver.
Caregivers aren’t always needed full time and Kelly said people who had housing might be able to host caregivers that could work with more than one person.
“Certified Nursing Assistants are needed everywhere,” said Co-chair Gail Pierce, “and that goes through an agency. I’m thinking of home health aides or companions.”
“A lot of people don’t want to work for an agency,” said Kelly.
Pierce said she would like to set up a three-day training session in the fall for health aides and companions. “With lunch,” she said. “Who do we need to run it?”
“I don’t mean to be a pessimist,” said Phillips, “but I don’t think anyone will come. Also, people are going to want to know how much they’re going to get paid.
“They need to work out pay with the family,” said Kelly, explaining that non-certified health aides are not covered under insurances, whereas Certified Nursing Assistants working for an agency can be.
“It’s a lot of money,” said Chuck McMellon. “It cost me $50,000,” he said, although that was over a four-year period. “People who are on a really fixed budget – they’re screwed.”
Still, as someone pointed out, it is much less than the cost of a traditional nursing home that can cost tens of thousands per month.
Kelly and Pierce pointed out some states, California and Massachusetts in particular, have programs that will compensate people caring for family members in their homes.
The Connection Café turns one year old in June, and members of SAC hope to continue and build on the momentum of the winter. This past year they have added air conditioning as an enticement for summer visitors and in deciding to have it installed, noted that the island really only had one cooling center – Island Free Library.
There is a little bit of money not yet spent in this year’s budget, and Kelly suggested an Ipad and printer for the café for the use of the manager and the public. They were also planning to purchase some sound equipment, but Kelly said most of that had been donated recently.
Programs at the café are ongoing and McMellon hopes to repeat some of the Master Classes that were held this winter – the one with Gordon Ramsay on cooking in particular, although he said he wasn’t sure why some people he had mentioned it to had had a negative response. “Some restaurant show,” he said.
That show would probably be “Hell’s Kitchen,” and although McMellon hasn’t seen it, he did say the Master Class with Ramsay had taught him a lot about knives.