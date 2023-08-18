The Block Island Arts Council would like to remind island artists and artisans of all genres it is the last call to participate in our inaugural Open Studio event on Saturday, September 23. This event will be an innovative new chance for our creative community to share their work and process with the visiting public. All Block Island artists are welcome to take part. Please note there are no fees involved.
We have a wide range of artists and artisans already committed to the event, but we do have room for a few more participants. We would love to have some poets, musicians, singers, dancers or other performance artists come and showcase their talents for our patrons. Our goal is to have a fun-filled day showing how wide-ranging our amazing arts community truly is. The event committee will collaborate with the artists to create their Open Studio concepts where needed and will take the necessary steps to get the word out to the art-loving public.