On Wednesday, March 29, crews from three companies successfully removed the 46-foot Galaxy from the shores of Dories Cove. While the tugboat sat offshore along with another vessel that took the boat to New London, a long crane pulled the boat off the beach and slid it along the water’s surface before lifting it onto the barge.
Harborworks, Shoreline Diver and Mohawk Northeast all participated in the extraction that went smoothly, although, as one worker said, “A lot of footwork went into it.” The boat is estimated to have weighed 40,000 pounds. (Photos: R. Meyer)