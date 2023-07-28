Early in the morning on June 28, just days before Fourth of July festivities were to begin, two lightning strikes hit Block Island in the vicinity of the intersection of Ocean and Connecticut Avenues. There was no apparent damage there, but the effects of the strike were felt a quarter of a mile away at both the Block Island Power Company and the New Shoreham Public Safety Complex. While the power company had damage to its firewall and lost internet for a short time, damage to the Public Safety Complex was much more significant.
In a report to the Town Council delivered by Facilities Manager Tom Risom during their meeting on July 19, Risom said the strikes were “assumed to be ground strikes,” and that “analysis of the damage reveals that the strike came into the Safety Complex via the grounding system versus the power lines.”
The strikes damaged multiple systems, including dispatch, communications, internet, video surveillance and “most workstations,” the report said. Internet communications to the Harbors Department office at the Boat Basin were also lost, but fortunately, Sertex had installed broadband there a few days before, so communication with Town Hall was maintained.
The broadband building that is just behind the police station was unaffected. Risom attributed that to a “digital ground ring,” that “absorbs incoming surges.”
The strikes occurred at about 20 minutes before 5 a.m. and by 6 a.m. teams of volunteers from the fire department and town consultants and employees were jumping into action, particularly electrician Howell Conant and Fire Chief Chris Hobe. Town Finance Director Amy Land, who was instrumental in the Broadband project, and IT consultant Michelle Spero and many others also helped out.
While Conant worked on getting systems up and running again, Hobe took over in informing the 74 commercial businesses with fire alarm systems that they would need to do their own “fire watch” as the municipal alarm system was destroyed. Risom told the council that Conant had many of the needed replacement parts in his “supply” and that equipment was even loaned to the Town by Washington Trust.
Although dispatch lost many capabilities, and was “down” for 30 hours, at no time was 911 service interrupted, as those calls were rerouted through Providence. Communications by radio were unaffected. “There was a lot of angst,” said Risom, “because people knew July Fourth was three days away.”
“One of the things that struck me,” said First Warden Keith Stover, “is how extraordinary and silent it was – all this work going on with a catastrophic problem, and how from our lives it was relatively seamless because of the hard work people were doing.”
“Block Island’s all about drama,” said Risom, “and we were able to keep it off the front page.”
The aging dispatch system was “completely fried, top to bottom,” said Risom. The old system was analog, he said, and there is only one supplier in New England. “They’ve been talking to us about buying a new digital system. Now we have no choice.”
The town’s insurance carrier, the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, was notified right away, but they were unable to send out an adjuster. Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said they were “very supportive” and told them to “take lots of pictures.”
As for the help from Washington Trust, Crawford said, “It was completely unexpected, and it was a huge help to us.”
“The electrician knew there were some really high-end switches there,” said Risom.
Other things had to be cobbled together. Risom said the closed-circuit TV monitor for the holding cells was blown and Conant “put together parts from four or five other cameras in the building and got them back.”
After all the damage was detailed, Stover asked, “Is this the time to be talking about what investments we need to be making beyond what the Trust is covering?”
“Yes,” said Risom. “Go to the cost page.” The total costs in “replacement equipment, efforts and time” are approximately $300,000. Risom said, “The bigger nuts – we had to buy all new computers...Every workstation was damaged.” He added that some of the equipment “was aging anyway.”
Other large expenditures include the new municipal alarm system at $85,000 and a Public Safety Complex CCTV/audio system at $80,000.
“We anticipate most of it will be covered by insurance,” said Crawford. “Like Tom said, when it first happened, we filed a claim and I called the adjuster….now we’re submitting the claims.”
By Friday of the holiday weekend, Risom said, dispatch only had one of its two stations up and running. “But they did it,” he said. “Kudos to them.”