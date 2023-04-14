While plowing forward with some projects, the Town of New Shoreham has hit the pause button on some of its many housing initiatives.
“The term I’ll use is active waiting,” said First Warden Keith Stover at a Town Council meeting on April 3.
On the agenda were two public hearings on zoning ordinances related to housing, and a letter from Rhode Island State Representative for Block Island Tina Spears asking for the Town Council’s recommendations on the package of related legislation currently making its way through the Rhode Island General Assembly. The letter lists 14 separate bills that are being considered this legislative season, all related to housing.
One of the public hearings was to be on Zoning Ordinance section 518, dealing with Accessory Family Dwelling units. This ordinance provides for the building of housing for disabled and elderly family members. The current proposed changes were in response to changes made by the state last year, with the intent of making the local law compatible with the state law. The biggest change is that formerly, the accessory unit had to be within the existing home, whereas the new state law allows the unit to be in an accessory structure.
The other ordinance set to receive a public hearing was one proposed by resident and Block Island Housing Board member Chris Warfel on affordable housing. It adds a new ordinance tailored just for affordable housing, with tenants being eligible only if they meet certain low-income limits. The ordinance was proposed to separate out the provisions for affordable housing from Zoning Ordinance Section 513 that now deals solely with accessory dwelling units that are not income-limited, but are reserved for yearround residents.
Section 513 already went through several revisions last year to make it more flexible and attractive to homeowners with changing provisions to increase the amount of bedrooms and total square footage allowed, as well as other things. Some of the changes are allowable “by right,” and some by special use permit only.
Since there are so many possible changes coming at the state level, the town council feels it would be prudent to wait and see what passes before amending existing ordinances that they will likely end up changing once again based on the state’s actions.
When Spears’s request came up at the meeting, Stover said: “I have a thought about this. A very brief thought. There’s a lot here and I don’t have anything prepared, but I would be willing to prepare a response on this for [the Town Council’s] review.”
One piece of state legislation is intended to amend the state’s Low and Moderate Income Housing Act to “streamline the process of permitting from three steps to two steps.” This is house bill 2023- H 6081, sponsored by Speaker Joseph Shekarchi. Spears’s letter states: “The legislation retains current standards, but provides greater clarity for review of approvals and denials to make clearer standards for the review of applications.” It “Does not allow the local towns to limit construction,” and “Allows for pre application review of 20 or more units and/or five-acre or more parcels.”
Bill 2023-H 6082 deals exclusively with accessory dwelling units “to spur production of ADUs, including as a home for populations unable to find suitable affordable housing, such as seniors and college/professional school graduates. The legislation makes clear what ADUs are allowed by right and how they are considered in the local permitting process. It does not take away municipal control of permitting, but only allows two categories by right. The legislation also specifies that ADUs cannot be used for short-term/transient use.”
Towns that don’t have municipal comprehensive plans updated in accordance with state statutes should take note of bill 2023-H 6085. Comprehensive plans need to be updated every ten years, and cities and towns that have gone 12 years without updating will be excluded “from denying development based on [their comprehensive] plan.”
Some of the bills would not be applicable to Block Island, such as one encouraging housing development along “transit corridors.” Another is a bill that encourages “adaptive re-use of commercial structures (such as factories, hospitals, offices, malls, religious facilities, and schools) into high density residential developments.”
Meanwhile, Block Island is moving forward with two of its own housing initiatives, one at the Thomas property across from the school, and the Block Island Housing Board’s planned development across the street from Ball O’Brien Park.
Both projects came before the Conservation Commission on April 11 seeking favorable advisories.
Facilities Director Tom Risom made the presentation for the town’s Thomas property project that needs a favorable advisory to the Planning Board.
The original house there was acquired specifically to house members of the New Shoreham Police Department as a condition of a bequest from Violette Connolly. When there are no officers in need of housing, the existing two-unit house may be used by others.
The town also built a house for the town manager on the property a few years ago. Risom told the Conservation Commission that the Thomas property “has a special zoning use for town employee housing.” The plan is rebuild the existing duplex and build a new ranch-style building with two additional apartments, one one bedroom, and one two-bedroom. The units are intended for year-round employees, not seasonal ones.
Since the current gravel driveway goes around an existing garage, there is no need for additional “road cuts,” said Risom. He added, “It’s as far away from the wetland buffer as we can get.” For economics, Risom said both buildings would be worked on at the same time, and pending all approvals, work would begin “after the season.”
“I think it’s great,” said Conservation Commission member Fred Leeder.
Commission Chair Ned Phillips, Jr. added that he thought a dormer would be nice to have on the east side of one of the buildings to add more light, and for the tenants’ enjoyment.
“Yes,” agreed Risom, but it would increase the non-conformity.”
When the subject of landscaping came up, Risom said they didn’t plan on removing any of the few existing trees.
“If you can afford any more trees, I would love to see that happen,” said Phillips.
Trees also came up in considering the Ball O’Brien housing. That project needed a favorable advisory for the Zoning Board for a special use permit.
Block Island Housing Chair Cindy Pappas presented the project to the commission, saying there would be eight structures on the two-acre lot by the cemetery across from Ball O’Brien Park. Each structure will have two housing units, and most if not all will be rentals. Each unit will have two bedrooms except for the two ADA units.
“We hope to make it as green as our budget allows,” said Pappas.
Phillips asked about what looked like a retention pond on the property and landscaping, but Pappas responded that “We really haven’t put our attention to landscaping yet.”
Phillips suggested screening the pond with some type of planting and he asked that tree removal be avoided, and that any trees removed be replaced. Both requests were included in the favorable advisory the commission issued.
Phillips complemented Pappas on the architectural design, which was done pro bono by Barbara Bestor. “It’s contemporary, but vernacular,” he said.