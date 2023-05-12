Congressman Seth Magaziner spent the better part of the day on Monday visiting Block Island and meeting with residents of all ages.
First, he held a “Town Hall” that was attended by about three dozen people. This, he said was his first town hall event ever as a new congressman. Magaziner ran for Rhode Island’s District 2 seat in the United States House of Representatives in 2022. Securing the win, he replaced outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin earlier this year. Before that, Magaziner served as treasurer for the State of Rhode Island for eight years, a seat he was elected to at the age of 30.
Although Magaziner said he was really there to listen and find out what the citizens of Block Island’s priorities were, he started out by going through “what’s going on in Congress,” and what his office could do for Rhode Islanders in his district.
The latter is referred to as “constituent services,” and Magaziner said “Any time you’re having an issue with a federal agency, we’ll be your advocate.” This extends to services related to Social Security, Medicare and SNAP benefits to immigration, green cards and even passports. “It’s priority number one,” he said of constituent services.
Currently, Magaziner said, he was getting a lot of requests for help with passports, especially from people who are about to go on a trip but who haven’t yet received their passport renewals. He was, one time, in the same boat, but didn’t realize his congressman could help with that. “I didn’t know about [passports], and I was State Treasurer at the time.”
Besides hoping his office will be number one in constituency services, Magaziner hopes to make it more affordable to work and live in Rhode Island, and he cited the cost of food as one of the biggest issues. While he said some of the problem was weather-related, there was also the problem of labor shortages.
Other legislation that is either currently or soon-to-be-discussed includes immigration and border policies, the farm bill, gun legislation, and the debt ceiling. Regarding gun legislation, Magaziner said, “We are very fortunate in Rhode Island that we haven’t had a mass shooting in Rhode Island. It’s only a matter of time.”
As far as the unwillingness for some in Congress to consider gun legislation, Magaziner explained that discharge petitions could be utilized if a majority of congress members sign on and get a bill to the House floor for a vote instead of letting the bill die in committee. “You can’t hide behind ‘there’s no bill for a vote,’” he said.
Concerning the debt ceiling, Magaziner said “We’re not talking about taking on any new debt. It’s about paying our bills,” and it’s been done for hundreds of years “even through wars.”
Magaziner said the Republicans want a 22-percent decrease in discretionary spending, but “they still haven’t given us what they want,” and that budgeting was a different process.
“So that’s what going on in Washington,” said Magaziner as he opened the floor to discussion.
Voicing their concerns, island residents wasted no time telling the congressman that they could use his help in facilitating the return of an island mechanic who is, or was, a J1 visa holder “stuck in Turkey,” for four months and is trying to get back to the island. Magaziner said he could be of help with that while also lamenting that “We’ve made it so hard to come here legally.”
There were also concerns about the cost of running for office being a barrier, what is happening in other states, affordable housing, the elderly being able to age in place, funding for a new public safety complex, sea level rise, growth versus sustainability, and the United States Supreme Court.
“I am worried about the state of our democracy,” said Magaziner. “It’s in a more fragile place than most people realize. Get involved, get engaged. You can do phone banks from anywhere,” he said.
Magaziner serves on two committees in the House, Homeland Security and Natural Resources. And, although he admits there are people on the other side of the aisle that are difficult to work with, some are not. “I’m spending a lot of my time just in relationship building,” he said.
After a private meeting at the medical center and a brief tour of the school, Magaziner met with the middle and high school students in the cafeteria to hear their concerns.
As far as suggestions for Magaziner to work on, one younger student said “Give the Coast Guard more money so less marijuana gets here.” A bit later he had another suggestion – increase the driving age from 16 years old. “Do you know how many accidents 16-year-olds have?” he asked.
That suggestion sparked a lot of conversation among the students, but also broke the ice and soon the students were sharing their ideas and suggestions on such things as student debt, school construction and repairs, and school lunch programs with the congressman. But, just as things warmed up it was almost time for the three-o’-clock ferry.
“I’m getting the hook,” said Magaziner in response to the “it’s time to go” looks from his assistant.