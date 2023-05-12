Congressman Seth Magaziner spent the better part of the day on Monday visiting Block Island and meeting with residents of all ages.

First, he held a “Town Hall” that was attended by about three dozen people. This, he said was his first town hall event ever as a new congressman. Magaziner ran for Rhode Island’s District 2 seat in the United States House of Representatives in 2022. Securing the win, he replaced outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin earlier this year. Before that, Magaziner served as treasurer for the State of Rhode Island for eight years, a seat he was elected to at the age of 30.