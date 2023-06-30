Ooh la la! Block Island has a new cheese store that is much more than cheese. Marye Kelley has expanded into the space next door to her shop Marye Kelley Decoupage on Dodge Street to open Marye Kelley Charcuterie.
The light-filled space is brimming with a mouth-watering selection of gourmet goodies that includes not only cheeses, but everything to serve with it for a simple but elegant presentation that will keep you out of the kitchen and enjoying time with guests and family.
Lining the walls are shelves filled with mustards, pickled vegetables, and marinated olives. Other shelves hold colorful tins of fish, including Porthos Sardines and Octopus in a variety of marinades with a decidedly Portuguese flair.
For the meat lovers, Kelley has selected Gastros Craft Meats’ line of small-batch artisan sausages and salami, made close by in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. According to their website, Gastros Crafts Meats are all hand made using only non-GMO and antibiotic-free pork and beef to achieve the highest quality products.
The main event is of course, the cheese, and here again Kelley presents artisanal, small batch, award-winning products. Well represented are Jasper Hill Farm, Cypress Grove, and Cowgirl Creamery. Kelley says the MT Tam triple cream cheese “with a bloomy rind,” is particularly popular.
There’s also a symbiotic relationship to the Red Bird liquor store next door as Kelley offers all things cocktail, from high quality mixers to “cocktail cubes,” and edible “glitter” that can be added to drinks or used to decorate baked goods.
For those preferring a non-alcoholic option, Kelley is carrying the new line, Block Island Teas, a venture of local resident Sarah Mott. There’s a variety of traditional and herbal options to suit every taste.
Putting it all together is part of the fun. Besides party supplies suitable for feting children to adults, Kelley carries glass boards that not only come in a variety of designs, some specifically Block Island themed, but that can be custom printed with the design of your choice. Paired with some small cheese knives, and filled with nibbles, they make the perfect gift.
Don’t want to assemble a charcuterie board of your own? Kelley and her staff will construct one for you. Order in advance and pick up just in time for the party.
In the hot summer weather, many prefer not to slave over a stove or grill. A simple repast of nibbles makes for the perfect option for the busy host or hostess, or just those wanting to go home after a long day and just chill.