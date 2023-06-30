Ooh la la! Block Island has a new cheese store that is much more than cheese. Marye Kelley has expanded into the space next door to her shop Marye Kelley Decoupage on Dodge Street to open Marye Kelley Charcuterie.

The light-filled space is brimming with a mouth-watering selection of gourmet goodies that includes not only cheeses, but everything to serve with it for a simple but elegant presentation that will keep you out of the kitchen and enjoying time with guests and family.