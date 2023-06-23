New Shoreham Fire and Police station

The New Shoreham police and fire stations are on the list of large assets needing replacement. 

Mike Shea, long-time superintendent of the Highways Department, has been appointed to the position of director of public works. The position was created only a few years ago and has remained vacant pretty much the entire time since.

Briefly, when Matthew Moynihan was on the island serving as police chief for just over a year, he was also appointed the director of public works. Traditionally, the job has fallen to the town manager.