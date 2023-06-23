Mike Shea, long-time superintendent of the Highways Department, has been appointed to the position of director of public works. The position was created only a few years ago and has remained vacant pretty much the entire time since.
Briefly, when Matthew Moynihan was on the island serving as police chief for just over a year, he was also appointed the director of public works. Traditionally, the job has fallen to the town manager.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford provided the Town Council with a new organizational chart incorporating the position for its meeting on June 5. However there was a second new position on the chart, that of Director of Major Capital Improvements.
“We have a number of projects going on,” said Crawford, that are scheduled to start in the next three to five years.
Those include school HVAC and gymnasium renovations ($10.4 million), a new Fire Department complex ($11 million), a harbors facility with docks ($7 to 10 million), roadway paving and safety enhancements to be paid for by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation ($20 million), the development of the Thomas Property for town employee housing, affordable/attainable housing across from Ball O’Brien Park ($4 to 6 million), renovations to the Coast Guard facility ($3 million), and renovations to the Transfer Station ($3 to 5 million).
In all, the projects total from $59.9 million to $66.9 million, although the state will be paying the $20 million for roads and a significant portion of the school renovations. Grants are also being applied for to help fund the fire complex and harbors facility. The Block Island Housing Board will also be pursuing grant money for the affordable/attainable housing project that, it is hoped, will have 16 living units.
There were two applicants for the director of public works position, Shea and current Facilities Manager Tom Risom. (Second Warden Sven Risom recused himself from the discussion.) Crawford said she asked that the two men talk about how the department could function and “they came back with a memo on how that could go forward.”
The result, per the new organizational chart is that Shea will head up the Department of Public Works, that will have a highways superintendent, the zoning and land use official, and the director of capital improvements all reporting directly to Shea, who will, in turn, report to the town manager.
According to the job description, the director of capital improvements “shall be responsible for assisting the Town Manager with the acquisition, modification, modernization and maintenance of all existing and proposed Town facilities. Primarily, the Director will lead all phases of facility development including the production of conceptuals, proposals, estimates, timelines, contracting documents, and project progressing, inspections and acceptance.”
Crawford said the major asset position was not in the budget, (the salary will be around $100,000) but the cost could be offset by some new employees coming in at lower salaries. The two appointments were separate agenda items, and Councilor Molly O’Neill quickly made a motion to appoint Shea to director of public works.
“This is a great solution,” said First Warden Keith Stover.
Councilor Martha Ball said: “I support this appointment completely.” She added that when it was proposed that the town contract with the state to take over maintenance of state roads on the island, she opposed it, while Shea supported it.
“Is this where you say ‘Mike was right, and I was wrong?’” kidded Stover.
“Mike was right and I was wrong,” said Ball.
Stover asked about the position, that would now be vacant, of facilities manager, which Risom currently holds. “What’s going to happen? Does that all go to Mike Shea?”
"I’m leaving that up to both of them to decide,” said Crawford. “I have confidence in them.” The vote to appoint Shea was unanimous. But then came the next agenda item: appointing Risom to director of capital improvements. He currently is already performing some of the tasks of that role, especially with the Thomas Property.
O’Neill asked for an update on each of the projects, which Crawford delivered.
Things got complicated when Stover asked if there were any questions from the public. Immediately, Bethany Petrik, a library employee, stood up and said there were problems with the job. There had been no posting or advertising of the position, and it wasn’t a union job, and when other town departments had asked for new positions, they were told there was not enough money in the budget. Further, she said that the item had just been added to the agenda on the previous Friday, just three days before.
“There’s a more transparent way,” said Petrik. “I encourage you to table this.” She suggested revisiting it in the next budget session. “Many of these projects are several years out.” Regarding the last minute agenda change, she said. “It’s not a good look.”
Resident Bill McCombe said, “I agree with her. We’re talking about $100,000. We’ve gone a long time without a public works director...There was no advertisement for the job - that’s unfair.” “We have never had a capital plan that was stuck to,” said Ball. “I think we have to at some point, stop – I’m not going to say ‘kicking the can' – but I just did.”
“I’m going to have to agree,” said Councilor Neal Murphy. “Job postings are required. When things unexpectedly come up ... the best thing is to shake the tree and see who is out there,” he said. “No disrespect to Tom, but is this the right process?”
“I’m going to go further and say ‘this job doesn’t exist,’” said O’Neill. “A couple of days ago, I got a job description. As Bethany said, the voters – we just had a Financial Town Meeting, and this was not on the radar for voters. $100,000 is a big budget impact. If we had $100,000 in play in the budget ... I don’t want the voters to think we didn’t discuss all the requests that came forward. And we said ‘no.’”
The process, said O’Neill, was that the Town Council should approve the job, and the job description first. “Then we advertise it.” “I actually think we have two equal people for director of public works,” said Stover. “We have a need that goes beyond public works, beyond just facilities maintenance. I actually thought this was a pretty good solution.”
Crawford suggested tabling the discussion.
“I think we need to decide if we’re going to approve the job and the job description,” said O’Neill. “That would be the first step.”
“You’re making this very personal,” said former Town Manager Nancy Dodge from the audience. “It shouldn’t be done like this at all. The charter says only the council can create a position.”
“I think the optics on the process went awry,” said Murphy.
O’Neill said “We have to start at the beginning.”