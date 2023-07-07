Mimi Arnold and Madeleine Blansfield will show their recent work in “Our Seasons,” an exhibit at the Spring Street Gallery.
Arnold describes “Our Seasons” as “comments on our ever-changing states throughout the human experience- the ups and downs, the ego deaths and rebirths. Seasonality holds a huge presence on the island, and with that comes fluctuations. When winter hits, most people ask, ‘but what do you do?’”
“Winter gives us the opportunity to slow down and exhale, to reflect and re-evaluate, to create and experience slow productivity. This body of work is a product of just that.”
There will be an opening reception on Saturday, July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Spring Street Gallery.
Arnold is a visual artist, florist, flower grower, and new mother living on the island. With a background in both the arts and horticulture, she explores different mediums that allow the two to intersect. “Our Seasons” was created over the winter months after the birth of her daughter, which initiated a thick layer of hers to shed, but also allowed for a beautiful shift, a rebirth of identity, priorities, and purpose. Arnold has collaborated with Madeleine Blansfield, whose focus is on textiles and natural dyes.