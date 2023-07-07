Arrangement by Mimi Arnold

Mimi Arnold and Madeleine Blansfield will show their recent work in “Our Seasons,” an exhibit at the Spring Street Gallery.

Arnold describes “Our Seasons” as “comments on our ever-changing states throughout the human experience- the ups and downs, the ego deaths and rebirths. Seasonality holds a huge presence on the island, and with that comes fluctuations. When winter hits, most people ask, ‘but what do you do?’”