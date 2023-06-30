Spring Street Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibit of Mixed Media work by Karen Hayden, with an opening reception on Saturday, July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please stop by and say hello. The gallery’s weekly art receptions, with refreshments, are open to all.
Hayden works in a variety of two-dimensional mediums, including acrylic, mixed media and watercolor. Her mixed media pieces begin with paper collage, antique fabrics, and tissue paper drawings that are placed on wooden boards and secured. Charcoal drawings are then painted to create a translucent effect.