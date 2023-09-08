The Town Council held a Public Hearing on a proposed ordinance change to make it easier for certain properties on the island to incorporate year-round housing for island residents.
The changes to Section 513, which allows for more than one dwelling unit on a residential property, if that second dwelling is occupied by a year-round resident, were proposed by former, retired building official Marc Tillson, and after going through various iterations, was the subject of a prolonged discussion on August 16.
There have been several changes to the Section 513 ordinance over the past couple of years, including expanding the number of allowable bedrooms, and the total square footage. Some of the changes are allowable by right, and others by special use permit only.
Tillson’s original idea was to eliminate the exclusion of right of ways in the calculation of building lot coverage. He has been working with a homeowner who would like to add housing that Tillson would occupy himself, but the lot is substandard, and when the square footage of the lot is calculated without the right of way, there isn’t enough room to build a second structure. Under the current proposal, instead of changing the way allowable lot coverage is calculated, the owner of a substandard lot would be allowed a “bonus” of 600 square feet.
An earlier version of Tillson’s proposal also included that the additional housing would be deed restricted for year-round residents “in perpetuity.” That did not sit well with the Planning Board as the restriction was deemed a bit extreme and off-putting to potential developers. Instead, the Planning Board changed the time period to 15 years.
Town Planner Alison Ring, in introducing the changes to the council, said that other changes to the 513 ordinance included the term perpetuity and “no one came forward...so it’s possible that perpetuity was one of the factors.”
First Warden Keith Stover said that one of the advantages of Tillson’s input was that “Marc is actually living this right now...it came from the experience of someone trying to build a 513.”
“The reason I looked into this was not only for self-serving purposes,” said Tillson. He said that he “went through it” with other property owners while he was the building official. “The Planning Board was concerned about changing the definition of developable area.”
Tillson said the change to restrict the use for 15 years instead of in perpetuity was to mirror a private initiative that will help fund the development of 513 accessory dwelling units at up to $50,000 each. After the 15 years are up, if the owner wants to abandon the use for year-round housing, they must change the use to conform to zoning. He suggested adding a requirement for the owner to obtain a “change of use building permit.” He also suggested adding language that the 15 years starts with the issuance of a certificate of use and occupancy.
“We’ll make that change,” said Stover.
During the discussion of the merits of the ordinance change, there were many questions and a prolonged discussion on 15 years as opposed to “in perpetuity.” But first, Councilor Molly O’Neill asked Ring how many lots “are we talking about...how many lots are substandard?”
“We did not do that analysis,” answered Ring, adding that it could be done, but would not be a simple exercise.
“Do you have a feeling it’s not just a few lots?” asked Second Warden Sven Risom.
“Hopefully this does allow not just a few lots to take advantage of this policy,” said Ring.
“I’m a perpetuity guy,” said Stover. “I get why it’s long...in my opinion, 15 years is too short, and as I was thinking about this, I would favor 30 years, which is the standard term of a lot of mortgages.” He added that he thought there might be “rules against using [the term] perpetuity in ordinances.”
Councilor Neal Murphy asked what other towns in Rhode Island were doing. “I’m not aware of any towns that are incentivising accessory dwelling units,” said Ring.
“In my life,” said Town Manager Maryanne Crawford, “I’ve never heard of anything like the [section] 513...I think we’re the only ones.”
Stover said he would like to make a motion to change the 15-year term to 30 years.
“I’ll second that,” said O’Neill.
Councilor Martha Ball said, “I think it’s too long.”
Murphy said he preferred 15, but, worried about abuse of the policy, saying “I just don’t see the hook.”
“Where we had problems,” said Ball, “it’s always gotten hung up on how people are going to abuse it, and I do think, if nothing else, it’s shown us who the people are...Do what you can and hope it works, and if it doesn’t, change it.”
“You think 30 years sounds like a long time, but the first [affordable housing project] on Beacon Hill had a 30-year timeline, which is coming up very soon...and those will revert – they won’t be affordable any longer. We have some things that will be sun-setting,” said O’Neill.
“That was the limit at the time,” said Ball. “That’s changed.”
“Neal is hitting on an important point,” said Risom, adding that he “didn’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” though. He asked Tillson what the reaction would be to 30 years versus 15.
Tillson said that would need to be discussed, although they did not have a problem with the initial Planning Board change from 10 to 15 years.
The amendment to change the term to 30 years failed on a vote.
“I have to say, I’m not going to support this ordinance at 15. If there’s another number that works – 20 or 25 – I could get there, but 15 I think is too short,” said Stover.
“Why do you think 15 is too short?” asked Murphy.
“Because 15 years goes by very, very quickly,” said Stover. “I view these as houses, not apartments?”
Murphy thought 15 years would be a better incentive and attract more people to incorporate section 513 housing on their properties.
After more questions and discussions, Stover said, “I’m going to vote for this, largely because of my commitment to accessible dwelling units as being an essential component...um, I hope I’m doing the right thing.”
When the vote was taken, incorporating only the change about when the 15-year term starts ticking, it was unanimous at 5 to 0.
“Ayes have it – it’s adopted,” said Stover.