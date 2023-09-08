Brown ADU

Section 513 housing being built on Chapel Street last spring. 

The Town Council held a Public Hearing on a proposed ordinance change to make it easier for certain properties on the island to incorporate year-round housing for island residents.

The changes to Section 513, which allows for more than one dwelling unit on a residential property, if that second dwelling is occupied by a year-round resident, were proposed by former, retired building official Marc Tillson, and after going through various iterations, was the subject of a prolonged discussion on August 16.