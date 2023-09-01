Three cousins

From left to right: Mazie Eulalia Foster, Roosa Wheeler, and Emmett Marsella. (Photo courtesy of Roberta McCormick)

Roberta (Wheeler) McCormick reports that there were three cousins born into Block Island families in just 11 days in July.

Welcomed into the world were Emmett Everett Littlefield-Marsella on July 18, Mazie Eulalia Foster on July 25, and Roosa “Rosie” Florence Wheeler on July 28.