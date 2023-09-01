Roberta (Wheeler) McCormick reports that there were three cousins born into Block Island families in just 11 days in July.
Welcomed into the world were Emmett Everett Littlefield-Marsella on July 18, Mazie Eulalia Foster on July 25, and Roosa “Rosie” Florence Wheeler on July 28.
Emmett, at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, is the son of Allie Littlefield and Derek Marsella. The grandparents are Laurel Payne, Kirk Littlefield, Jeana Rachels, and Louis Marsella, all of Block Island.
Mazie, at 8 pounds, 15 ounces, is the daughter of Kelly McCormick and Mike Foster of Henniker, N.H. Maizie’s grandparents are Jim and Roberta (Wheeler) McCormick of Block Island, and Steven and Jessie Foster of Boston, Mass.
Roosa “Rosie” Wheeler is the daughter of Hope Roosa and Tommy Wheeler of Block Island. Her grandparents are David Roosa, Jill Townsend, and Dan and Sue Wheeler of Block Island.