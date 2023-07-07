Lunch Bunch last winter

Lunch Bunch is an opportunity for seniors to socialize over a good meal. (Times file photo)

Block Island’s new, and first, full-time Human Services Director, Kim Einloth, gave the Town Council an update on her progress so far in late June. She has, she said, spent a lot of time deciphering what was in place on the island and analyzing the human services portion of the town’s website.

“I’m mapping what is and isn’t here,” said Einloth.