Block Island’s new, and first, full-time Human Services Director, Kim Einloth, gave the Town Council an update on her progress so far in late June. She has, she said, spent a lot of time deciphering what was in place on the island and analyzing the human services portion of the town’s website.
“I’m mapping what is and isn’t here,” said Einloth.
“What’s the number one thing jumping out at you?” asked Town Council member Neal Murphy.
“Well,” said Einloth, “I’m in my tenth week, so I’m not new anymore. I haven’t reached out to all the community members yet.” She has had discussions though with the members of the Senior Advisory Committee, and has attended at least one of their meetings.
“From people I’ve spoken to, I’d say there’s a desire to age in place. So there’s a lot of concern about how we can make that possible.”
One of the constant frustrations of the Senior Advisory Committee is the lack of availability of state programs on the island. Einloth said, “As an optimist, I like to think we can find a way to create what we need here on the island and what we can’t create, we can partner with people or entities off-island, and do out best to strengthen the workforce that’s going to be necessary to support people to age in place...It’s going to take resources and a shift in workforce development.”
First Warden Keith Stover said he had talked with Alison Warfel, Chief Operating Officer at the Block Island Medical Center, who he said referred to the efforts of volunteers, describing it as “this invisible spider web.” He asked, “How are you thinking about plugging into that?”
“Well,” said Einloth, “I think it’s amazing how people help each other out on the island...I’ve never experienced community like this. I want to preserve and continue to nurture that.”
“I love that you got Meals on Wheels out here,” said Councilor Molly O’ Neill. “Are people signing up for that?”
Einloth said there were three participants that had been approved, and two more “pending.” For now, one meal per week is delivered, but she is hoping to tap into some volunteer help to get that increased. She also expressed her appreciation for Interstate waiving the freight charges to get the meals to the island. “I think it will be a slow and steady growth,” she said.
The Senior Ride Service, which was started by the Senior Advisory Committee and administered by Senior Coordinator Gloria Redlich is ongoing, and Einloth hopes to obtain additional funds for it from the state’s Office of Healthy Aging.
In what may be a game-changer for many island seniors, Einloth is also working on non-emergency medical transportation. “MTM has a huge contract with the state,” she said, and is now on-island.
Still, there have been problems with MTM, as there have been in other areas of the state. “They’ve had several successes, and several failures,” Einloth said, sometimes not being able to “show up with very little notice. I’m working with the director to make sure we smooth that out. Once I feel more comfortable abut it, I’ll post it on the Block Island Bulletin Board….I understand what the complexity is for them, [arranging for vehicles on the ferry].”
Another thing that Einloth is sorting out is “the equipment closet.” She is working with Alison Warfel, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford and former Human Services Director Mary Ann Seebeck, who started the effort to make medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs, canes, beds, crutches and other assorted things easily available. “We sifted through for what should be discarded and what should be kept.”
“We are so full,” said Einloth, “we don’t need any more donations.” She added that the center still has equipment, too. “It’s really for when people need something in a pinch.”
Other things Einloth has in the works are sessions with representatives from Social Security. “We’ll have a Spanish interpreter,” she added. There will also be programs on how to enroll in Medicare, once the open enrollment period comes around.
Einloth has an office at Town Hall and can be reached at (401) 466-3207.