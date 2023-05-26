NOAA Fisheries striped bass

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced that it has set Saturday, May 27, as the date it will implement a maximum size limit of less than 31 inches for striped bass recreational fisheries. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) took emergency action earlier this month imposing the size limit because Atlantic striped bass are over-fished and because of “the unprecedented magnitude” of the fishery’s 2022 recreational harvest, which was “nearly double that of 2021,” ASMFC said on May 3. In 2022, the commercial striped bass fishery, which is managed under a hard quota, had no increase in harvest. The emergency limit is effective through Oct. 28, 2023, but could be extended by ASMFC.

According to the ASMFC interstate fisheries management plan, DEM will be filing this new state regulation. The DEM is working with other New England states to align the rule change at the same time throughout the region. The implementation date of May 27 is the product of working with neighboring states to provide complementary rules for improved sustainability of the stock and enforceability of the measures. That said, the DEM strongly encourages anglers fishing in the waters of neighboring states to check the regulations for that state before their trip because they must follow the rules of where they are fishing, along with where they launch from or return to. In other words, the most restrictive rules apply. States must implement measures that comply with the ASMFC action no later than July 2, 2023 — or risk being found out-of-compliance and having a full harvest moratorium enacted.