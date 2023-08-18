New Shoreham's Police Station

An off-duty police officer from Connecticut was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on Saturday, August 12, at Ballard’s Beach Resort. Officer Justin Damone, a four-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, who was off-duty at the time, was arraigned in court on Tuesday, August 15, and charged with first degree sexual assault.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Ballard’s through its public relations agent Kimberly Poland, Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi said: “On Saturday, August 12, 2023, a female visitor informed our security team that a male visitor had inappropriately touched her while on our property. We implemented our robust security measures and our head of security immediately intervened and contacted Block Island Police.”