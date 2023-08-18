An off-duty police officer from Connecticut was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on Saturday, August 12, at Ballard’s Beach Resort. Officer Justin Damone, a four-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, who was off-duty at the time, was arraigned in court on Tuesday, August 15, and charged with first degree sexual assault.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by Ballard’s through its public relations agent Kimberly Poland, Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi said: “On Saturday, August 12, 2023, a female visitor informed our security team that a male visitor had inappropriately touched her while on our property. We implemented our robust security measures and our head of security immediately intervened and contacted Block Island Police.”
Under Rhode Island Law § 11-37-2: “A person is guilty of first degree sexual assault if he or she engages in sexual penetration with another person, and if any of the following circumstances exist:
(1) The accused knows or has reason to know that the victim is mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled, or physically helpless.
(2) The accused uses force or coercion.
(3) The accused, through concealment or by the element of surprise, is able to overcome the victim.
(4) The accused engages in the medical treatment or examination of the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification, or stimulation.”
A Rhode Island State Police spokesperson has told The Block Island Times that, “The matter is still under investigation and at the victim/complainant’s request we will not be issuing a press release.”
Damone, 25, was placed on administrative leave without pay by the Hartford Police Department while both an internal affairs investigation and the criminal investigation are conducted, according to Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. Damone has been released on bail and his next court date is scheduled for November.