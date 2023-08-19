A fire has all but destroyed the historic Harborside Inn in the downtown area of Block Island. The fire appears to have started a little after 11 p.m. Friday night. As of Saturday, at 10:45 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots after the major fire destroyed the top two floors of the building. The fire did not spread to any other buildings. There was speculation that the fire started in a kitchen vent, but that has not yet been confirmed.
All of the guests were evacuated safely to the Block Island School and there were no injuries reported, except for one island firefighter who suffered a black eye. Residents and guests in neighboring buildings were also told to evacuate a bit after midnight.
The Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene quickly, and a call went out to the mainland for mutual aid. Paige Linda told The Block Island Times that her husband, Josh Linda, vice president of Interstate Navigation, received a telephone call around midnight asking if they could put a boat in service on the mainland to bring mutual aid teams over to the island.
Responding agencies from the mainland included the U.S. Coast Guard, and fire departments from Narragansett, Kingston, and North Kingstown. One of the firefighters told The Times that after the boat was loaded in Point Judith, they arrived on the island at about 2:40 a.m. There were also three fire boats that came over from North Kingstown, Narragansett, and Newport, he said.
Water to fight the fire was pumped from the ocean at the ferry docks, and despite reports to the contrary, municipal water remained available at all times to customers of the Water District, according to Block Island Water Department Superintendent John Breunig.
Electricity had been shut off to the downtown area but was restored at 7 a.m. by the Block Island Power Company, except for the Harborside and a couple of nearby buildings.
Crews battled the flames throughout the night but had it under control by 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. the firefighters were looking for and responding to hot spots. Clean-up of the area was already underway, with firefighters rolling up hoses and some of the mainland crews leaving on the 10 a.m. ferry after an exhausting night. There were, reportedly about 50 personnel that responded from the mainland.
Roads through the downtown area have been block off by the New Shoreham Police Department, although those with car reservations on the ferry are being allowed through from Bridgegate Square to the ferry freight lot.
Traditional ferries were delayed with the first one leaving the island at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Fast ferries from Point Judith were canceled for the morning but set to resume in the afternoon. The fast ferry from Newport was canceled altogether. Tourists were asked to stay away and not visit the island for the day.
Earlier this summer, crews from the mainland and Block Island performed drills to provide mutual aid to the island in the event of such an occurrence. The motto of the Block Island Fire Department has been “We stand alone.” No longer.