A fire has all but destroyed the historic Harborside Inn in the downtown area of Block Island. The fire appears to have started a little after 11 p.m. Friday night. As of Saturday, at 10:45 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots after the major fire destroyed the top two floors of the building. The fire did not spread to any other buildings. There was speculation that the fire started in a kitchen vent, but that has not yet been confirmed.

All of the guests were evacuated safely to the Block Island School and there were no injuries reported, except for one island firefighter who suffered a black eye. Residents and guests in neighboring buildings were also told to evacuate a bit after midnight.