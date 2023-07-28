Island Bound Bookstore invites parents and children to the bookstore on Friday, August 4 between 2 and 3:30 p.m. to meet author Paul Trombly, who will be available to sign copies of his book, “Papa, How Do You Know Animals Are Happy?” Illustrated by his daughter Anderson Trombly-Malone, this delightful book explains to children ages 5 to 7 the telltale signs of happiness in both domesticated animals like dogs, and wild animals like tigers. Coupled with the straightforward, easy-to-understand language, the rich, vibrant illustrations bring each happy, contented, or frolicking animal to life on the page.
Paul Trombly has been a practicing dentist for more than 35 years and has been a dental associate professor for 24 years. Many Block Islanders know him through his affiliation with the Block Island Medical Center. Illustrator Anderson Trombly-Malone, his daughter, is a second grader in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.