On Monday, July 24, The Block Island Lions Club held its annual July golf tournament at the Richmond Country Club. Eighty-eight players from the island, as well as many mainland golfers, joined together for a perfect day of golf.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund and educational enrichment programs for Block Island School students. Each year the Club awards one or two graduating seniors a scholarship that can be renewed for three additional years if the student is in good academic standing. The students who are currently receiving scholarships are: Moira O’Neill, Charlotte Hall, Stephanie Rich, Amira Veldman-Wilson, Rory Crawford, Cally Weber and Campbell Coviello.
The winning team with a score of 9-under was led by AJ Duarte. Other team members were: Zach Hornoff, Jacob Hornoff, and Justin. Other winners were: Ladies’ Longest Drive: Stephanie Comings; Ladies’ Closest to the Pin: Linda Jackson; Men’s Longest Drive: Zach Hornoff; Men’s Closest to the Pin: Dustin Gage. Ben Foster was the recipient of over $500 in the 50/50 raffle.
The golf committee would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for their support: Interstate Navigation provided complimentary roundtrip boat tickets. For many years the Linda family has donated tickets for the July and September tournaments. Our tee sponsors: New England Airlines, McPick Trash Removal, B.I. Linen Rental, Star Department Store, Sullivan Real Estate, B.I. Realty, B.I. Reservations, Phillips Real Estate, Red Bird Liquor Store, Beach Real Estate, The National Hotel, B.I. Sport Shop, Doug Michel Construction, Winfield’s, The Oar, Mike Tripp, CPA, Rebecca’s Take-out, Sarah Szabo/ NY Life, North Atlantic Builders, Stixman Construction and VAL Construction. Thanks to The Beachead for gift certificates to our winning individuals.
The continued support of our golfers, individuals and businesses is greatly appreciated by the committee members: Rob Closter, Mary Lawless, Jon McCusker, Chelsea Redd, and Michele Phelan.