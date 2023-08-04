On Monday, July 24, The Block Island Lions Club held its annual July golf tournament at the Richmond Country Club. Eighty-eight players from the island, as well as many mainland golfers, joined together for a perfect day of golf.

All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund and educational enrichment programs for Block Island School students. Each year the Club awards one or two graduating seniors a scholarship that can be renewed for three additional years if the student is in good academic standing. The students who are currently receiving scholarships are: Moira O’Neill, Charlotte Hall, Stephanie Rich, Amira Veldman-Wilson, Rory Crawford, Cally Weber and Campbell Coviello.