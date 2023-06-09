On Friday, June 6, under dry and dusty conditions, the Hurricanes middle school softball team played with – not against, the Wickford Middle School. The young Block Island team utilized the skills of the more experienced pitchers and catchers of the other team instead of their own, in order to “make it a more fun game,” said one of the Block Island parents.
Wickford Coach Coleen Pickering says, “I have been bringing our team out for about 30 years and it is always a good time. The girls actually get to enjoy the game without all the pressures a tournament induces.”