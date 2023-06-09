Susana Gardner will be reading from her works on Saturday, June 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Street Gallery.
Gardner is the author of the full-length poetry collections “[lapsed insel weary]” (The Tangent Press, 2008), “Herso” (Black Radish Books, 2011), “Caddish” (Black Radish Books, 2013), and many chapbooks - most recently, “The Sea Argots” (Dusie, 2022). Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in many online and print publications including Puerto Del Sol, Cambridge Literary Review, and Chicago Review, among others. Her work has also been translated into Icelandic, Italian and French as well as featured in several anthologies, including “131.839 slög með bilum” (“131,839 keystrokes with spaces”) (Ntamo, Finland, 2007), “Not for Mothers Only: Contemporary Poems on Child-Getting and Child-Rearing” (Fence Books, 2007), “Kindergarde: Avant-garde Poems, Stories, and Songs for Children” (Black Radish Books, 2014) and in the “City and Sea Anthology” (Drunken Boat/Frequency Writers, 2016). Her writing is also included in the recently published critical study “Curious Disciplines: Mina Loy and Avant-Garde Artisthood,” by Sarah Hayden. Gardner lives and works on Block Island.