“The long and short of it is, I feel like the response was prompt and everything went well,” said Water Superintendent John Breunig at the joint meeting of the Water and Sewer Commissions on Tuesday, August 29. Block Island hasn’t had a fire like that “in a generation – I’ve been here 20 years,” he said.
Breunig was, of course, speaking of the fire on August 18 and 19 that destroyed the Harborside Inn on Water Street. Municipal water was used to fight the fire until the first responders switched over to sea water at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Breunig says the system did not lose pressure, and he did not have to issue a boil-water order. “If there’s negative pressure,” he said, “things get sucked in.” Postfire his department did a debriefing. “Overall, I’m very happy with the response that night.”
After being praised and thanked by Water Commission Chair Brad Marthens, Breunig added that it “took two full days to recover from this.”
“There are 10-inch mains on Water Street,” said Breunig. “Those were put in for fire suppression...If we had six-inch mains downtown, that would be a different story.” He said the six-inch mains were replaced in 2003. “It was a huge undertaking.”
For his part, Sewer Department Superintendent Dylan Chase said, “We responded at 5 in the morning. I was very limited in what I could do.” Responding to a flooding Chapel Street though, Chase said he had a large pump that he used to pump water into open storm drains.
As for the impact on water going into the sewer system, Chase said they recorded record flows that day of 330,000 gallons, but there was no negative effect on the plant. Breunig said the Water Company also experienced record flows that day.
Just as the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department benefited from mutual aid from the mainland during the fire, Breunig and Chase hope to tap into mutual aid. Breunig said they were developing a relationship with a new association in Rhode Island of water and sewer operators.
Operators need to be properly certified, and with a small staff, it can be hard to find coverage if people want to go on vacation or are otherwise called away from the job. “We’re starting to get them over to the island,” said Breunig. “In some situations, you need two operators. They will come out and start learning our system.”
The association also includes fully licensed wastewater operators. “It’s excellent to have that in the case of an emergency,” said Chase.
In other water and sewer news, both departments reported a slight decline in revenues in July compared to 2022, of about three percent. Breunig said that July flows represent 29 percent of the department’s revenues for the year. “We’re pretty happy to have a slower summer,” he said. “Last year was very busy.”
The commissions ratified an emergency connection after the fact, for the Barrington Inn. “On August 9, at the Barrington Inn... the well had a catastrophic failure,” said Breunig. A hose was run to the property next door.
The Barrington Inn’s well is a public water supply and must meet strict guidelines from the Department of Health. Breunig didn’t think there was enough land there to satisfy the DOH requirements, but he couldn’t just hook the inn up to the municipal water system either.
Decisions on granting new water allocations are made in October, after the busy season is over. Despite that, Breunig said, “They need some clarity.” He also called for the inn to prepare a “connect-ready setup.”
There’s a groundbreaking ceremony planned for the renovations and additions to the Block Island Medical Center planned for Friday, September 1, and Project Manager Charlie Weber told the commissioners, “I can’t get a building permit because we can’t get a water allocation.” He said completion of the project was years out, so he just needed the Water Commission to sign off for the permit, which they did.
“I’m comfortable with this,” said Breunig. “We’re not granting allocation or connecting right now. Of all the things on allocation list – this is of my highest priority.”