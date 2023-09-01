Dylan Chase August 19 2023

Water Superintendent Dylan Chase overseeing pumping of water from Chapel Street into open storm drains on Saturday morning, August 19. (Photo: R. Meyer)

“The long and short of it is, I feel like the response was prompt and everything went well,” said Water Superintendent John Breunig at the joint meeting of the Water and Sewer Commissions on Tuesday, August 29. Block Island hasn’t had a fire like that “in a generation – I’ve been here 20 years,” he said.

Breunig was, of course, speaking of the fire on August 18 and 19 that destroyed the Harborside Inn on Water Street. Municipal water was used to fight the fire until the first responders switched over to sea water at 3 a.m. Saturday.