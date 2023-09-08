Town Finance Director Amy Land asked the Town Council to “ratify retroactively” the extension of the grace period for the payment of this year’s property tax bills to September 30.
Normally, tax bills are mailed in late July and due on August 15, with a grace period until August 31. But this year, not only were they not in mailboxes by August 15, they had not even been mailed yet. Land told the Council at their meeting on August 16, “A series of circumstances led to their delayed issuance.”
Those delays included the revaluation of all properties on the island during the fiscal year that ended June 30, a “software deployment that created issues,” and a fire that destroyed the condo of the tax assessor, Land told the council.
Extension of the grace period means that people have until September 30 to pay their tax bills without being charged interest. It only applies to current balances. Those with outstanding tax bills from previous periods will continue to accrue interest on those amounts.
The technical due date of this year’s bills does stay the same at August 15. “The due date continues and will always be August 15,” said Land.