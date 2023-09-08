Town Hall

Town Finance Director Amy Land asked the Town Council to “ratify retroactively” the extension of the grace period for the payment of this year’s property tax bills to September 30.

Normally, tax bills are mailed in late July and due on August 15, with a grace period until August 31. But this year, not only were they not in mailboxes by August 15, they had not even been mailed yet. Land told the Council at their meeting on August 16, “A series of circumstances led to their delayed issuance.”