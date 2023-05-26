House demolition on Old Town Road

The demolition of a house on Old Town Road at the end of January prompted a few calls to the building department as to why it had not been advertised. Tom Risom told The Block Island Times that it was because it would not be possible to bring the house up to code. (Photo: R. Meyer)

What started out as a remark during the Public Comment portion of the Town Council’s May 17 meeting, turned into the beginning of what is sure to be a lengthier discussion.

“I’m here to talk about housing,” said Catherine Puckett. “There’s this super, well-intentioned ordinance that has no teeth to it and nothing to back it up...and that is advertising for it,” she said, referring to the ordinance that requires owners of homes that are slated for demolition to advertise the home as free for the taking for a month.