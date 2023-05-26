What started out as a remark during the Public Comment portion of the Town Council’s May 17 meeting, turned into the beginning of what is sure to be a lengthier discussion.
“I’m here to talk about housing,” said Catherine Puckett. “There’s this super, well-intentioned ordinance that has no teeth to it and nothing to back it up...and that is advertising for it,” she said, referring to the ordinance that requires owners of homes that are slated for demolition to advertise the home as free for the taking for a month.
“Every year there are five or six houses getting torn down on this island,” said Puckett. “People want them, and moving them is possible, but there’s a building code regulation that once a house is picked up it has to be brought up to modern code.”
Puckett has been looking for a house that is suitable for moving. The newer, larger houses don’t have code problems, so could be moved, but there are still significant hurdles. One, she said, is Verizon, which “is not interested in moving wires to help out. Jeffrey Wright (of the Block Island Utility District) has driven routes with me, given quotes...not a problem.”
The smaller ones, though, are “typically older,” she said. “There have been quite a few of those, especially Bergers, and those go right under the wires. The problem is, these small little cottages were built back in the day.”
First Warden Keith Stover asked if that were a town ordinance.
“That’s the state building code,” said Puckett. Even though people had been living in those homes for 50 years, “once you pick it up, you have to bring it up to code. With the cost of contractors, it costs just as much as building a new house of the same size...We have a plastic bag ban and a balloon ban, and we’re throwing entire houses in dumpsters. It doesn’t make sense.”
Stover asked Tom Risom, the town’s facilities manager if is was possible to get a variance from the state building codes.
“Actually, yes. You can appeal to the Board of Building Commissioners,” said Risom.
“So theoretically, if she gets a Berger…” said Stover.
“The town would have to deny [her building permit] and she would appeal,” said Risom.
“And that board is on the mainland,” said Puckett.
Risom said that as for what the town could do to help, “you can endorse the appeal.”
Second Warden Sven Risom thought there was more to be explored, such as whether there might be funds from Rhode Island Housing to assist with bringing homes up to code.
While the time seemed right for brainstorming, Stover said, “Since I’m actively violating our own rules for the agenda... we’ll put it on [an upcoming agenda] and figure out a plan.”
“The ordinance needs a little more oomph,” said Puckett.
Stover said, “But also, we have to have a strategy to deal with the state building code. Thank you, that’s very interesting.”
As an aside, the Block Island Water Department last month awarded a bid for the demolition of the house on the Schmidt property of $40,000.
In other matters, the Town Council signed a lease agreement with Intrastate Navigation for the building near the ferry landing that houses the Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors Center. “This is not about the lease with the Chamber,” said Stover. That item, the lease with the “Hospitality Center,” was renewed later in the meeting, and for one year only, instead of the usual two-year agreement. The agreement is retroactive to January 1.
“I would like to discuss the whole concept regarding the Chamber, or welcome center,” said Sven Risom. “To me, this is all about the welcome center.”
“My view is, we should put together a working group of interested people and figure it out,” said Stover. “But we gotta tackle it.”
Hearing dates were set for ordinance changes regarding parking, the number of people on the Harbors Commission and a change in the requirements for being on the Motor Vehicles for Hire Commission. Those hearings will take place on June 21.
Resident David Lewis said he wanted to thank Councilor Neal Murphy for all the work he had put in on the issue of parking. “It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does need to start somewhere.”
There were two matters regarding harbors at the request of Harbormaster Kate McConville that had been continued from a previous council meeting. One was to prohibit “live-aboards” in Old Harbor from November 1 to May 1.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said that she and McConville were working on researching the subject of live-aboards, and she recommended tabling the subject once again. Later she said it might take a few months to come up with a policy.
The other item was instituting a requirement that boaters carry insurance, with the following language:
“The Town of New Shoreham requires vessels holding a private mooring, transient mooring, anchored, or on the Town’s dock for two weeks or longer must show proof of valid registration and a minimum of $300,000 liability insurance.”
The requirement is needed because when an uninsured boat gets beached, sunk, or otherwise becomes unusable, it can become the burden of the town to remove and dispose of it.
“It draws a line,” said Crawford of the requirement. “Kate and I did a lot of research on this and it might change, but it gets something [in place] for the summer.”
Regarding the two-week clause, McConville said,” We came up with that because private moorings applicants are required to occupy their moorings for a minimum of two weeks.”
“Obviously,” said Puckett, returning to the podium, “I’m [living on my boat] six months – how are you going to identify the other ones?”
Stover said that, after working as a launch operator for the past two summers, “It actually becomes pretty clear out there who’s around for more than a couple weeks.”
Based on a question from Councilor Molly O’Neill, McConville clarified that this policy was for people on “transient moorings,” not for people at private docks or marinas. “The majority already have this,” she said. “I just want to make it transparent and consistent for everyone.”
“It’s important to note,” said Stover, “we have had notable instances where uninsured boats have become the responsibility of the town.”
“It would be really nice if the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management required this. You’re required to register your boat but you’re not required to have insurance,” said Crawford.
Gary Pollard, speaking from the audience, and who has served on the Harbors Commission, said “It’s very understandable why novices are buying live-aboards... especially with the housing crisis.” He explained that the conditions of the Great Salt Pond were such that “When a squall moves through it’s very easy to drag anchor.”
Acknowledging that people unable to find housing, especially in the summer, were getting “live-aboards,” Pollard said, “They don’t know what they’re getting into.”