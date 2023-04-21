Mopeds on Water Street

Rental mopeds on Water Street. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Rhode Island Supreme Court issued its decision on April 18 on the appeal of the Town of New Shoreham in the case of Finnimore & Fisher Inc., doing business as Island Moped, et al. versus the Town of New Shoreham.

The decision, written by Chief Justice Paul Suttell, finds that the Superior Court “justice did not err in her analysis and ultimate decision to grant in part the motion for preliminary injunction brought by the plaintiffs.”