The Rhode Island Supreme Court issued its decision on April 18 on the appeal of the Town of New Shoreham in the case of Finnimore & Fisher Inc., doing business as Island Moped, et al. versus the Town of New Shoreham.
The decision, written by Chief Justice Paul Suttell, finds that the Superior Court “justice did not err in her analysis and ultimate decision to grant in part the motion for preliminary injunction brought by the plaintiffs.”
The case stems from changes made to the town ordinances governing moped operations in March, 2021 to alleviate some of the problems observed with mopeds. The “et al” in the case are the other moped rental businesses in town.
One of the town’s amendments had to do with “hours of operation” for both renting and riding the mopeds. For rentals, the businesses would not be able to rent out mopeds between 9 and 10 a.m. For riders, the operational hours would change from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Superior Court judge had found that the amendment “‘is not fair and appropriate because the record is [de]void of any evidence demonstrating that this one-hour reduction will address safety and traffic concerns’ highlighting that only three accidents in a six-year period took place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. She further determined that it was ‘patently unreasonable for the town to place liability onto the moped owners for a violation of the operational hours’ and for a renter’s ‘noncompliance.’”
Renters’ noncompliance was the basis for perhaps the moped rental operators’ biggest claim – that the businesses could suffer “irreparable harm” from possibly losing their licenses for the misbehavior of moped renters that was beyond their control.
Suttell writes: “In the case at bar, the hearing justice began her analysis by correctly articulating the standard for irreparable harm. She indicated that, if plaintiffs ‘are cited for violations of the [amendments] for things outside their control, this could ruin their multi-decade businesses’ good will and reputation.’”
“This Court has ‘previously explained,’ and the hearing justice correctly highlighted, ‘prospective damage to a business’s good will and reputation is precisely the type of irreparable injury for which an injunction is appropriate’... We agree with her determination that the potential loss of a plaintiff’s license due to behavior of a customer is an injury that would have no adequate remedy at law for the harm it would have on a plaintiff’s ‘good will and reputation.’”
While the town had attempted to bring order to the island after a summer of particularly bad problems with mopeds in 2020, it was the specificity of the moped statute that ultimately tripped them up.
The Superior Court “hearing justice then reviewed [Rhode Island General Law] section 31-19.3-5 of what she called the ‘New Shoreham Moped Statute[,]’ which states:
(a) The town council of the town of New Shoreham may enact reasonable ordinances establishing procedures and standards for the licensing, supervision, regulation, and control of the rental of motorized bicycles, motor scooters and motorized tricycles.’”
Then, section b enumerates six specific things that can be done under the ordinance, including establishing license fees, the maximum number of licenses, and hours during which motorized bicycles, motor scooters and motorized tricycles can be rented. They also stipulate that renters must have a valid (driver’s) license, and that the vehicles must have passed a state inspection.
Suttell writes: “Applying rules of statutory construction and distinguishing relevant caselaw, [the hearing justice] found that, in this instance, the enumerated list in subsection (b) restricts the subject matter for which the town can enact moped-related ordinances. Thus, she determined that, ‘if an ordinance falls outside one of the enumerated categories,’ then it is not reasonable and, consequently, if the ordinance fell ‘into one of the six enumerated categories, it must be reasonable.”
Later in the decision, it says “when a statute of general application conflicts with a statute that specifically deals with a special subject matter, and when the two statutes cannot be construed harmoniously together, the special statute prevails over the statute of general application... ‘Moreover, it is an accepted rule of statutory construction that “an express enumeration of items in a statute indicates a legislative intent to exclude all items not listed.’”
Normally, when the Supreme Court rules, the thought is that the case is over, but in the conclusion, it says “The record may be returned to the Superior Court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”