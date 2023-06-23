Over 1,700 crew lined the docks for Block Island Race Week, a semi-annual gathering of sailboats and families that is part competitive ocean racing, and part camaraderie and story telling that was headquartered out of Champlin’s Marina this year.
And what a week they’ve had. (Where’s the fog?)
Organized under a widely-recognized sailing organization called the Storm Trysail Club and sponsored by Margaritaville, the week-long event is host to over 178 entries, chase boats, sponsors and suppliers to the trade. The teams organize the boats in the morning and leave the Great Salt Pond in a conga line heading for three different racecourses set up by committees for the different classes (generally lengths) of boats. The boats all have crews that this year ranged from five all the way up to 22 on board the 74-foot maxi-boat, Bella Mente.
By breaking the boats down into classes, the sailing is very competitive and exciting with the boats on top of each other for every race. An exhausting three races per day guarantees endless jockeying and strategy being tested, from start locations to the types of sails to be deployed. The only exception is Wednesday’s race around the entire island, more a test of speed and sails than tactics and cunning.
“We had a great first day,” noted owner John Griefzu of Growth Spurt, a Stamford, Connecticut-based J109, who is sailing this week for the North American Championships. “We won the first race today and I think we’re ahead on points,” he noted as the last time they raced for the championship two years ago, a powerboat hit them right before the final race and scuttled their chances to win first place.
The same response came from Bella Mente navigator Ean Moore. “For us, it serves as a great opportunity to race on a course against experienced competition,” he said as they tuned up the 74-foot boat after many major modifications. “We’re excited to be able to test the boat against a great collection of great racers.”
Moore said he has fallen in love with the island. “This place is a bit magical,” he said with a broad grin. I got out on a bike for a bit this morning and every turn is spectacular.”
“This is the best-run race in North America,” said 10-time Block Island racer Andy Besheer on board Ghost. “The sailing has been great, the conditions absolutely perfect.”
Those comments were universal among all sailors who retired each day to an elaborate and colorful “infield” of food and refreshments after each day’s racing.
But it’s not all just about fun. It’s also about raising money, and raffles held resulted in generous donations to island not-for-profits: The Mary D. Fund ($6,000), The Block Island Lions Club ($6,000), and the Block Island Club for their dock restoration fund ($3,000).
Underwritten by sponsors, the evening events give teams a chance to swap strategy, stories and catch up on families. With the praise across the grounds and tents effusive, most will be certainly be back.