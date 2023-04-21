Passing fad or here for the long-run? “Pickleball is here to stay,” says Recreation Department Director Dave Sniffen, and he’s looking for space for dedicated courts. He met with the Block Island Land Trust last week to explore opportunities for some current and future Rec Department activities.

Currently pickleball is set up on the basketball court at Ball O’Brien Park, making for competing uses. He would like to find a separate space at the park that could have a 60- by 100-foot concrete slab and is exploring grant possibilities to fund it.