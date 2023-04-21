Passing fad or here for the long-run? “Pickleball is here to stay,” says Recreation Department Director Dave Sniffen, and he’s looking for space for dedicated courts. He met with the Block Island Land Trust last week to explore opportunities for some current and future Rec Department activities.
Currently pickleball is set up on the basketball court at Ball O’Brien Park, making for competing uses. He would like to find a separate space at the park that could have a 60- by 100-foot concrete slab and is exploring grant possibilities to fund it.
Land Trust Attorney Joe Priestley said Sniffen would need to see if was an allowed use under the zoning ordinances. “Pickleball wasn’t around when that was written,” he said.
“Could you put them on the tennis court?” asked Land Trust Chair Barbara MacMullan.
He could, said Sniffen, but he’s “trying to avoid the wars.”
Land Trust member Andy Transue said he had done some research and was concerned about the noise, particularly at night, but Sniffen assured him they wouldn’t be playing at night because there was no lighting.
“Remember, there might be marine activity on that property and you’ve used up most of your developable property [at Ball O’Brien]” said Priestley.
MacMullan said that talks about the harbors facility planned for the nearby Sam P. Meadow property were ongoing, and that one of the proposals was to have additional parking at Ball O’Brien for people that wish to launch their small watercraft from the new facility. “Maybe if we look at this [in broader terms],” she said, suggesting that perhaps the pickle ball courts could be at the Sam P. Meadow property, or at “K and H,” which is on the other side. (The three properties are more or less contiguous, although there are conservation-only restrictions on the K and H side of Ball O’Brien.)
“We just want to get on the radar and be part of this discussion,” said Sniffen.
“I think it makes sense to look at those three properties all together,” said MacMullan.
Sniffen had better luck with disc golf. “I was approached by a group,” he said, that would love to play on the island.
At first, he asked about the Gorham Property, next to Heinz Field, and was met by loud groans. “I got the same reaction from the Rec Board,” he said.
After Sniffen got a lesson on some of the difficulties of the Gorham property, Land Trust member Harold “Turtle” Hatfield said, “I’ve tried to get three holes here, three there, and approached the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and never heard back.”
They all started brainstorming on where else they might be able to incorporate disc golf, aka Frisbee golf, and someone suggested “the horseshoe.”
“Yes!” said MacMullan. “That would be cool. That would be a great spot.”
The horseshoe is a cluster of conserved lots between Old Mill Road and Cooneymus Road.
When asked about the impact on a property, Hatfield said, “It’s mowing trails.”
“If I were to make a recommendation,” said The Nature Conservancy’s Scott Comings, “You should start small.”
“We could put some [holes] at Heinz Field as a proof of concept,” said Sniffen. Hatfield cautioned that “You don’t want to have it near walking trails because it can be dangerous.” The discs used are heavier than a normal Frisbee, he added.
And then it was on to miniature golf …